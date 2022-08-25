Bald eagle flies commercial at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — It’s not every day that a bald eagle is spotted, especially not at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Earlier this week, Clark the Eagle decided to fly commercial and was screened by Transportation Security Administration officials.

TSA said their airline notified them about Clark and his handler.

During the screening, officials said Clark even showed off a bit by spreading his wings.

