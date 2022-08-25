ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bald eagle flies commercial at Charlotte Douglas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpSyT_0hVB2rT600

CHARLOTTE — It’s not every day that a bald eagle is spotted, especially not at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Earlier this week, Clark the Eagle decided to fly commercial and was screened by Transportation Security Administration officials.

TSA said their airline notified them about Clark and his handler.

During the screening, officials said Clark even showed off a bit by spreading his wings.

(WATCH BELOW: Travel troubles continue at Charlotte Douglas)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
WSOC Charlotte

Drivers say tow company chained their car to the car next to it

CHARLOTTE — Several people told Channel 9 that a Charlotte tow company chained their car to a car parked next to it, then charged different amounts to unlock them. The drivers told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that they went to a concert at PNC Music Pavilion and parked in the movie theater parking lot across the street from the venue. They couldn’t believe what happened when they returned to their cars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Tsa#Cltairport Checkpoint A#Clark The Eagle#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Mother of child shot in southeast Charlotte drive-by wants shooter to turn themselves in

CHARLOTTE — Police are still trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting an innocent 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The boy and his mother were just returning from the grocery store when a drive-by shooting happened at Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road off East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community supports Caldwell County teacher who lost her home in fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County community is coming together to help a teacher who lost nearly everything in a fire on the first day of school. Kim Harding, a fifth grade teacher at Dudley Shoals Elementary in Granite Falls, was on the playground with her students this past Monday when she got a call from a neighbor saying her home was ablaze. She rushed home to find much of her home destroyed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
106K+
Followers
119K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy