Man City’s Champions League draw: PL champions to play Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in group stage

Manchester City have drawn Borussia Dortmund , Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages, handing an immediate return to Dortmund for Erling Haaland .

Pep Guardiola ’s side suffered a spectacular collapse to Real Madrid in the semi-finals last season and remain on the hunt for an elusive Champions League title, in what will be their 12th attempt this season.

City have added Haaland over the summer with the striker having a ridiculous goalscoring record in the Champions League.

The Norwegian has scored 15 goals in 13 matches in the competition across previous spells at Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg and will return to Germany to face his former club in this season’s group stage.

City faced Dortmund in the 2020-21 Champions League quarter-finals, with City progressing 4-2 on aggregate but ultimately losing in the all-English final against Chelsea.

The first round of Champions League fixtures will take place across 6 and 7 September, with round two the following week.

The Champions League group stages will conclude in the first week of November this season to make way for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.