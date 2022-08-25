Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado, go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cotton, or 25 miles southeast of Hibbing, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cotton, Boulder Lake, Whiteface Reservoir, Makinen, Kelsey, Comstock Lake, Nichols Lake, Melrude, Murphy Lake, Markham, Payne, and Shaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Dunn, Polk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dunn, northeastern St. Croix, southwestern Barron and southeastern Polk Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clear Lake, or 25 miles northwest of Menomonie, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Prairie Farm around 1245 AM CDT. Ridgeland around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dallas and Barron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: Central St. Louis; South Itasca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central St. Louis County through 1045 PM CDT At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Hibbing, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central St. Louis County, including the following locations... Silica and Little Swan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central, northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Itasca, northeastern Aitkin and southwestern St. Louis Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hill City, or 15 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Swan River, Warba, Jacobson, Goodland, Ball Bluff, Wawina, Split Hand Lake, Floodwood Lake, and Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western St. Joseph, northwestern Fulton, northeastern Pulaski, Starke, western Marshall and southeastern La Porte Counties through 100 AM EDT/MIDNIGHT CDT/ At 1229 AM EDT/1129 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsford Heights to near Royal Center. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near North Liberty around 1240 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include New Carlisle. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 67 and 70. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Crow Wing, Itasca, Pine, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Crow Wing; Itasca; Pine; St. Louis THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 TO EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AITKIN CROW WING PINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA ITASCA IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON ST. LOUIS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, BRAINERD, CLOQUET, DULUTH, GRAND RAPIDS, HINCKLEY, AND PINE CITY. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, BROOKSTON DISTRICT, THE MILLE LACS BAND, EAST LAKE, BIG SANDY LAKE, LENA LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS AND THE BOIS FORTE BAND, NETT LAKE, DEER CREEK AND, LAKE VERMILION AREAS.
Severe Weather in the Midwest; Heavy Rainfall in the Ohio Valley and the Gulf Coast
Overnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 10 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with...
