Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction pool slide area to be upgraded

 3 days ago

The top deck of the slide and the slide stairs at the city of Apache Junction’s community pool are to be replaced at a cost of more than $100,000.

The city council voted unanimously Aug. 16 on a consent agenda with other items to approve a contract with Shasta Industries Inc. for the replacement of the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center pool slide deck in an amount not to exceed $109,000.

The top slide deck and the stair treads will be replaced at the aquatic center, 1091 W. Southern Ave., Parks and Recreation Director Liz Langenbach said to the council at its Aug. 2 meeting.

Liz Langenbach

“Our pool slide at the aquatics center is 20 years old; that’s about how long ago we built that renovation to the zero-depth play pool area,” she said. “We are recommending that a contract be given to Shasta, who had a lot of design and is much of the pool whenever it was renovated.”

The city will use cooperative city of Scottsdale job order contract No. 2018-136-COS-A2, fulfilling procurement and open market procedures, Langenbach wrote in a memo to the council.

The contract term is Aug. 16, 2022-April 30, 2023, according to an agreement for materials and labor between the city and Shasta Industries Inc.

Swim lessons

Fall swim lessons start Sept. 3 at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center and are held on the following three Saturdays. Swim lessons are free for those who live within the Apache Junction city limits excluding county islands, according to the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page @ ajparksandrec.

Those living outside of Apache Junction or on a county island can register for $25. Registration can be completed using in-person at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. For any questions, call 480-474-5240 or send an email to ajpr@apachejunctionaz.gov.

