Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
DPS investigating alcohol as factor in Levelland ISD bus crash
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus. The […]
KCBD
Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Levelland ISD bus vs. 18-wheeler, 3 minor injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Friday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m., an 18-wheeler and Levelland school bus collided at the intersection of US 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 211, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bus had been traveling eastbound on FM 211, when it failed to yield right-of-way to the truck, coming […]
KCBD
UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT Callout in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th, following reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside...
everythinglubbock.com
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
Power outages, special weather statement Sunday night in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather led to areas of flooding in Lubbock along with downed power lines and power outages Sunday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., more than 3,500 homes or businesses were without power according to the Lubbock Power & Light outage map. The number had been higher at one point. The Lyntegar Electric […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: alcohol possible factor in school bus crash near Meadow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) Your Saturday morning brief,. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated alcohol could have contributed to the crash involving a school bus just outside of Meadow in Terry County. The school bus failed to yield the right of way and crashed with a tractor-trailer semi in the...
Motorcycle safety in Lubbock after a string of serious crashes
Police told Everythinglubbock.com from July 1st to August 26 were 21 motorcycle crashes, two of which were deadly.
towntalkradio.com
Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours
Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
KCBD
Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock SWAT Team Arrests man Near Elementary School Threatening Suicide
The Lubbock Police Department had to call the SWAT team for reinforcements this afternoon. The Lubbock Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. this afternoon, August 26th. Police were dispatched to the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street where officers discovered 30-year-old Ryan...
KCBD
Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
3 People Injured After Crash In Terry County (Terry County, TX)
Officials reported on Friday morning that a crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler took place at approximately 6 AM. Two employees were on the bus. The bus was reportedly eastbound on FM 211 near US Highway 62/82 in Terry [..]
KCBD
UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on South Loop and University Avenue. According to LPD, the motorcyclist had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash...
One hurt after stabbing in North Lubbock Wednesday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured after a stabbing Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in before 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Cesar E. Chavez Drive. One person had moderate injuries, according to LPD. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim walked up to a home, said […]
Lubbock man attempted to run officer off highway during chase, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested after he led Lubbock Police on a chase on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers were told Mark Birdsong, 57, fled a convenience store near Marsha Sharp Freeway in a pickup truck with one wheel on a rim, according to the police report. The report also […]
KCBD
New Deal Fire Chief and Assistant Chief Retire After 40 Years Of Service Together
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Randy Teeter and Gary Ford have been fighting fires together for nearly 40 years. The pair built the New Deal fire station from the ground up, working on weekends and between calls. That station has been home to many firefighters over the years. Randy Ford says it’s bittersweet leaving something they have put so much work into, but it’s time to pass the torch.
Comments / 0