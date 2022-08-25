ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brownfield, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownfield, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KCBD

UPDATED: 1 in custody following Friday afternoon SWAT callout

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT Callout in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th, following reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion

LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Police Department
towntalkradio.com

Two vehicle accidents, same location, within 12 hours

Two vehicle accidents took place less than 12 hours after each other at the same intersection. On Thursday afternoon before 6:00 pm, a juvenile was driving a late model gray Ram 2500. As the driver of the truck was heading west on FM 211, he crossed US 62/82 to continue west on FM 211 and failed to yield the right of way when a late model white Cadillac Escalade driving south on UDS 62/82 crashed into the passenger side of the bed of the truck. The Ram would come to rest facing north taking out the stop sign, and the Escalade would come to rest facing southwest on the railroad tracks.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash at 114th and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to a two-vehicle crash at Slide Road and 114th street. The incident occurred in the eastbound lane of 114th on the west side of the intersection. Traffic has been affected in the area as they clear the scene, it...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCBD

Levelland Sgt. Shawn Wilson awarded $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department was awarded a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes on Saturday. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. “Extremely blessed, you know, I wasn’t expecting this at...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

UPDATE: Multiple crashes reported at S Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on South Loop and University Avenue. According to LPD, the motorcyclist had sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As emergency crews were working the scene of the motorcycle crash, another vehicle crash...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Deal Fire Chief and Assistant Chief Retire After 40 Years Of Service Together

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Randy Teeter and Gary Ford have been fighting fires together for nearly 40 years. The pair built the New Deal fire station from the ground up, working on weekends and between calls. That station has been home to many firefighters over the years. Randy Ford says it’s bittersweet leaving something they have put so much work into, but it’s time to pass the torch.
NEW DEAL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy