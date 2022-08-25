Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Ermal Bernice Stice
Ermal Bernice Stice passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 1, 1929, in Cushman, Arkansas to Loy and Sylvia Hon-Cowden. She was married to John M. Stice on December 1, 1945. They were married 55 years and had five children, Johnny Wayne, Terry Joe, Armanda Lee, Donald Allen and Douglas Alvin.
whiterivernow.com
Pioneer alumni work together to bring Old Jed to BHSC
Featured image. Front row, left to right: Nelson Barnett, Kay Southerland, Jerry Thomas, Gail Davis, Batesville School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester / Back row, left to right: Joe Hipp, Gary Anderson, Gary Bridgman, John Boykin, Tom Vanemberg. The Batesville School District has introduced Jedediah Bates, or “Ole Jed,” for...
whiterivernow.com
Bearkatz celebrate home victory against Bald Knob
The Melbourne Bearkatz found themselves at home to open the 2022 season as they faced the Bald Knob Bulldogs for the first time in school history. The air was ripe with anticipation as the Katz began the Stu Smith era, and fans in attendance saw a back-and-forth for the first half.
whiterivernow.com
Pearce joins UACCB Board of Visitors
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees recently appointed Tammy Pearce (pictured), owner of Pearce Consulting, LLC, to the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Board of Visitors. “Ms. Pearce is uniquely qualified and has shown experience in creating and cultivating relationships; data analytics; strategic planning; network performance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident
Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
whiterivernow.com
Southerners’ red zone woes lead to loss against Redskins
The Southside Southerners ran for 253 yards and had 387 yards total, but penalties and struggles in the red zone led to a 28-7 season-opening loss to the Pocahontas Redskins. Pocahontas took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field and scored the game’s opening touchdown with 8:22 to play in the first quarter. The Southerners, who return one starter from last season’s offensive line, moved the ball well on the opening drive but gave up the ball on downs in Pocahontas territory.
whiterivernow.com
Yellowjackets defeat ICC in season opener
The Mountain View Yellowjackets defeated the Izard County Consolidated (ICC) Cougars 46-20 in their 2022 season opener Friday night at ICC. It was a night of firsts for both teams, as Mountain View played their first 8-man high school football game after transitioning from 11-man football for the first time in school history. The state of Arkansas has seen the number of 8-man teams grow over the last couple of years, mostly in smaller schools, but the number of 3A and 4A schools has increased as well.
Comments / 0