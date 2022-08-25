The Southside Southerners ran for 253 yards and had 387 yards total, but penalties and struggles in the red zone led to a 28-7 season-opening loss to the Pocahontas Redskins. Pocahontas took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field and scored the game’s opening touchdown with 8:22 to play in the first quarter. The Southerners, who return one starter from last season’s offensive line, moved the ball well on the opening drive but gave up the ball on downs in Pocahontas territory.

POCAHONTAS, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO