ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Ermal Bernice Stice

Ermal Bernice Stice passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 1, 1929, in Cushman, Arkansas to Loy and Sylvia Hon-Cowden. She was married to John M. Stice on December 1, 1945. They were married 55 years and had five children, Johnny Wayne, Terry Joe, Armanda Lee, Donald Allen and Douglas Alvin.
CUSHMAN, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pioneer alumni work together to bring Old Jed to BHSC

Featured image. Front row, left to right: Nelson Barnett, Kay Southerland, Jerry Thomas, Gail Davis, Batesville School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hester / Back row, left to right: Joe Hipp, Gary Anderson, Gary Bridgman, John Boykin, Tom Vanemberg. The Batesville School District has introduced Jedediah Bates, or “Ole Jed,” for...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Bearkatz celebrate home victory against Bald Knob

The Melbourne Bearkatz found themselves at home to open the 2022 season as they faced the Bald Knob Bulldogs for the first time in school history. The air was ripe with anticipation as the Katz began the Stu Smith era, and fans in attendance saw a back-and-forth for the first half.
BALD KNOB, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pearce joins UACCB Board of Visitors

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees recently appointed Tammy Pearce (pictured), owner of Pearce Consulting, LLC, to the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Board of Visitors. “Ms. Pearce is uniquely qualified and has shown experience in creating and cultivating relationships; data analytics; strategic planning; network performance...
BATESVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
State
Kentucky State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Charlotte, AR
State
Arkansas State
Batesville, AR
Obituaries
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident

Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

Southerners’ red zone woes lead to loss against Redskins

The Southside Southerners ran for 253 yards and had 387 yards total, but penalties and struggles in the red zone led to a 28-7 season-opening loss to the Pocahontas Redskins. Pocahontas took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field and scored the game’s opening touchdown with 8:22 to play in the first quarter. The Southerners, who return one starter from last season’s offensive line, moved the ball well on the opening drive but gave up the ball on downs in Pocahontas territory.
POCAHONTAS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Yellowjackets defeat ICC in season opener

The Mountain View Yellowjackets defeated the Izard County Consolidated (ICC) Cougars 46-20 in their 2022 season opener Friday night at ICC. It was a night of firsts for both teams, as Mountain View played their first 8-man high school football game after transitioning from 11-man football for the first time in school history. The state of Arkansas has seen the number of 8-man teams grow over the last couple of years, mostly in smaller schools, but the number of 3A and 4A schools has increased as well.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy