This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
Montgomery County Students at Immaculata Receive Scholarships to Finish Nursing Degrees
The Chester County Economic Development Foundation (CCEDF), through Health Care Connect, has funded Immaculata University $32,000 to be used toward scholarships for students who are enrolled in the university’s accelerated second-degree nursing program. Eight students received a $4,000 scholarship. The scholarships are a way to address the nursing shortage....
bctv.org
Reading School District Announces New Assistant Superintendents
At Wednesday night’s School Board meeting, the Board accepted the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murray for the appointment Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo as the Assistant Superintendent for School Improvement and JuliAnne Kline as the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo, Assistant Superintendent for School Improvement. Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo has...
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
Kutztown University honors first Black graduate, long-time teacher in Reading
Bessie Reese Crenshaw, Kutztown University’s first Black graduate, was honored by the school Thursday. The graduate of the class of 1950 was presented with the Kutztown University President’s Medal for her being a trailblazer at the school. University President Kenneth S. Hawkins said he learned about Reese Crenshaw...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading School District fills asst. superintendent roles
READING, Pa. — Two veteran educators have been tapped to help lead the school district for which each of them has worked for more than two decades. The Reading School Board accepted Thursday night the recommendation of Superintendent Jennifer Murray to appoint Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo as the district's assistant superintendent for school improvement and JuliAnne Kline as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
Chester County Home to Four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philly
Chester County is home to four of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 Best Public High Schools in Greater Philadelphia — which includes southern New Jersey and northern Delaware — as well as one that ranks among the Top 50 nationwide, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
St. Mary Medical Center Brings In New President and Chief Medical Officer
The Langhorne hospital will have two senior members of Nazareth Hospital join their staff. St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne recently hired a new president and chief medical officer to their staff. Kelly Gooch wrote about the medical staff changes for Becker’s Hospital Review. As part of a change...
pcom.edu
PA and PT Students Receive Symbolic White Coats 2022 White Coat Ceremonies
The song “Heal the World” by Michael Jackson, sung by Alison Ritter (PA '24), a student in the Physician Assistant (PA) Studies program at PCOM Georgia in Suwanee, marked the beginning of the Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony held the morning of August 19, 2022, at the Gas South District in Duluth.
8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania
Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
beckersspine.com
Former Hahnemann University Hospital orthopedics chief dies
Norman Johanson, MD, the former chief of orthopedics at Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital, died July 3 at age 72, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 25. Dr. Johnson became chair of orthopedics at the hospital in 2000 and performed thousands of surgeries and mentored hundreds of students and residents. Before joining Hahnemann University Hospital, he was a professor and program director at Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.
Biden's student loan debt relief program a big win, but not delivered equitably, say experts
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program sounds like a big win for everyone with student loan debt, but some experts say people of color are not getting the relief they may think they are getting.
Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could come with a catch
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could cost the Delaware County hospital system more. In...
montcopa.org
Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend
LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
buckscountyherald.com
Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival
New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
Chester County Home to Four of the Region’s 28 ‘Impressive’ Wedding and Event Caterers
Thanks to its incredible food scene, Philadelphia is home to many top-notch wedding caterers, and four of the best are right here in Chester County, according to a new Philadelphia magazine list. J. Scott Catering in Malvern puts the emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and personalization. The company has a highly...
Email hack led to $13 million theft scheme targeting Chester-Upland school district, DA says
Investigators say it all started with hacked email accounts.
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s events turn out...
Mon Dieu! Was Wawa Really Looking for a Sommelier for its King of Prussia Store?
Wawa careers have been predictable for decades: manager, register help, food preparer, clean-up crew. But a recent job posting to Seasoned, a hospitality-industry job app, looked like the area’s go-to quick-stop brand was taking its menus in a different direction. Hanna Albertine served the story for Philadelphia Magazine. A...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds campaign rally in Aston
"Our goal," Doug Mastriano says, "and we are going to achieve it, our goal is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north."
Chopt Announces Second Pennsylvania Location This Year
Following the June opening of its first outpost in Pennsylvania, as well as its ninth New Jersey location next week, Chopt is ready to hit Bryn Mawr.
