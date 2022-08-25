ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Students at Immaculata Receive Scholarships to Finish Nursing Degrees

The Chester County Economic Development Foundation (CCEDF), through Health Care Connect, has funded Immaculata University $32,000 to be used toward scholarships for students who are enrolled in the university’s accelerated second-degree nursing program. Eight students received a $4,000 scholarship. The scholarships are a way to address the nursing shortage....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading School District Announces New Assistant Superintendents

At Wednesday night’s School Board meeting, the Board accepted the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Murray for the appointment Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo as the Assistant Superintendent for School Improvement and JuliAnne Kline as the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning. Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo, Assistant Superintendent for School Improvement. Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo has...
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
City
Doylestown, PA
Doylestown, PA
Education
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading School District fills asst. superintendent roles

READING, Pa. — Two veteran educators have been tapped to help lead the school district for which each of them has worked for more than two decades. The Reading School Board accepted Thursday night the recommendation of Superintendent Jennifer Murray to appoint Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo as the district's assistant superintendent for school improvement and JuliAnne Kline as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculata University#University President#Academic Affairs#Cabinet#Faculty#Education Technology#Registrar#Institutional Research#Mccc#Dean Of Health Sciences
MONTCO.Today

8 Private High Schools in Montgomery County are Among 25 Best in Pennsylvania

Montgomery County is home to eight of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on rigorous analysis of U.S. Department of Education academic and student data along with test scores, college data, and millions of user ratings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
beckersspine.com

Former Hahnemann University Hospital orthopedics chief dies

Norman Johanson, MD, the former chief of orthopedics at Philadelphia-based Hahnemann University Hospital, died July 3 at age 72, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 25. Dr. Johnson became chair of orthopedics at the hospital in 2000 and performed thousands of surgeries and mentored hundreds of students and residents. Before joining Hahnemann University Hospital, he was a professor and program director at Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
montcopa.org

Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend

LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand chosen as keynote speaker for Bucks County Book Festival

New York Times Best Selling Author Elin Hilderbrand will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff event of the 5th annual Bucks County Book Festival. She will present her latest novel, “The Hotel Nantucket,” her 28th published work of fiction. Tickets are on sale now for the Friday, Sept. 23 event, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Life Sciences Auditorium at Delaware Valley University, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy