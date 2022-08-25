Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The 3 richest people in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart
Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
dallasexpress.com
Texas-Sized BBQ Festival Coming to DFW
The Q BBQ Fest will be cooking up a Texas-sized amount of barbecue this fall at the AT&T Stadium, bringing in pitmasters from across the nation to participate. Presented by Miller Lite from November 4-6, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the food industry and “30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs,” reported NBC DFW.
dallasexpress.com
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
MySanAntonio
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
dmagazine.com
Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location
American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
Peek Inside The ’Hi Sugarplum’ Lifestyle Blogger’s Home For Sale in Plano
The last time Plano lifestyle blogger Cassie Freeman and her husband listed a home for sale in 2015, it incited a bidding war. Two national newsstand publications flew to Plano to photograph the home with the stunning transformation and soon Freeman’s vibrant sense of design went viral on the Today show. Seeing her north Plano home, recently listed by Amanda Christensen of Ebby Halliday Realtors, we understand why.
CW33 NewsFix
Denton coffee shop will give free coffee to students who show their IDs next week
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s back-to-school season and for many college students, that means more coffee. To celebrate the beginning of back to school in North Texas, North Point Cafe in Denton will offer free coffee to college and technical school students on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Here’s how to...
myfoxzone.com
Get your haul | SHEIN Pop-up store opens in Plano this weekend
PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
CW33 NewsFix
Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
fwtx.com
5 Things To Do in the Fort This Weekend
It’s the weekend, and here’s your guide to the Cowtown happenings you gotta check out. If you love tacos and margaritas (everyone should be raising their hand), the Tacos & Margs Crawl is a must-attend event. The crawl kicks off at El Chingon at noon on Saturday for those who upgraded their tix to VIP, and at 2 p.m. for the rest of you basic taco and marg fans. A wristband will give each crawler admission to all the delicious specials.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
DFW Airport wants to start moving forward with Terminal F again
DALLAS — Read this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport officials want to move forward with long-term planning for a long-awaited sixth terminal after putting the project on hold for the last two years because of the pandemic.
Thrillist
The 15 Best Dive Bars in Dallas
In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
