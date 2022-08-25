In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO