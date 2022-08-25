Read full article on original website
Resident Evil - Cancelled by Netflix
Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release.
The Minecraft RTS spinoff is inventing new enemies, too
Like Minecraft Dungeons, Legends is creating new mobs for Minecraft.
Arjun Rampal Talks ‘The Rapist’; His South Indian Movie Debut & The Changing Indian Film Industry
EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Rampal is on his way to a shoot in Poland after a week’s work in London and a short stop in his home country India when he sits down for a chat with Deadline. “It’s better to be busy than not busy in my line of work,” he says shrugging off the jetlag. The veteran actor’s schedule is the result of a late-career renaissance, which he recently kicked off with an acclaimed performance in Aparna Sen’s latest film, The Rapist. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd, the film chronicles the journey of three protagonists as...
Polygon
New fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen looks like Dune meets Destiny
Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.
TinyBuild buys Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread rights in $3M deal
Bossa Studios has sold the rights to its most recognisable games to focus exclusively on new genres. In what is sure to be the biggest acquisition news you read today, TinyBuild—publisher of Pathologic 2, Not For Broadcast, Mr Shifty and many others—has announced that it's buying up a selection of Bossa Studios' games in a deal including "an upfront payment of $3 million".
ComicBook
Odd Taxi Director on the Anime's Global Success and One Piece's Influence
Odd Taxi was one of the biggest anime hits upon its debut, and the underdog's comeuppance hasn't stopped since it began. After all, the murder mystery piqued attention with its thrilling twists, and the show's animal characters only added to the charm. And with all eyes on a possible new season, ComicBook got the chance to speak with one of Odd Taxi's animation directors recently.
This year's EEK3 had survival horror, fishing horror, and a management RPG in a haunted supermarket
Indie low-poly horror showcase EEK3 returned this year in the form of an hour-long selection of trailers for upcoming games, hosted as always by a purple skeleton named Skully. While the Nintendo Switch logo appeared multiple times, don't worry, every game featured is coming to PC. This year's complement of...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Exec Shares Manga Highlight Ahead of the Anime
Chainsaw Man is one of the most-anticipated anime series slated for 2022, and it isn't hard to see why. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original series is hugely popular, and Studio MAPPA will oversee its animation. The show's trailer have been nothing short of impressive, and that all comes courtesy of the studio in question. And now, the CEO of MAPPA is giving the manga a specific shoutout ahead of the show's premiere.
NME
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development
Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence. During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Gohan Reacts to the Anime's New CG Design
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is trying something different with its animation, using a style that is unlike anything anime fans have seen before from the Shonen franchise. Using a combination of 2-d animation along with computer-generated graphics, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army has managed to be number one at the box office in North America. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the English voice of Gohan to discuss his thoughts on the new animation style.
Exclusive Venice Trailer: In Japanese Thriller ‘A Man,’ A Troubled Lawyer Is Drawn Into a Web of Mystery
A warmhearted widower discovers the man she loved had a hidden past in Japanese mystery thriller A Man, directed by Kei Ishikawa and world premiering at the Venice Film Festival next week. In the first international trailer for the film (see below), a troubled lawyer (Satoshi Tsumabuki) is drawn into a web of mystery and a search for identity when a former client (played by Shoplifters star Sakura Ando) asks him to investigate the shady past of her deceased husband (a beguiling Masataka Kubota). The attorney encounters an array of people in his pursuit of the identify of a man who had lived his...
IGN
Expedition Agartha - Lore Cinematic Trailer
Learn about the lore of Expedition Agartha in this new cinematic trailer for the multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world find themselves on a mysterious island in the Lost Continent of Mu. In the depths of the earth, the Secrets of Agartha wait to be discovered.
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection Release Date & Features
The Ninja Turtles are back and they’re sending us back in time as well! The Cowabunga Collection is here, and here are all of the information you need to know about the game including its release date, gameplay, and story. TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date: August 30, 2022 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga […] The post Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection Release Date & Features appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGN
Goblin Slayer Author Starts New Manga Series
Goblin Slayer’s author, Kumo Kagyu, is starting a new manga series. The author is known for creating the popular light novel series as well as its two side-stories. Now, the author is working on a new manga called Moscow 2160. The new manga series will also have a dark...
dotesports.com
Capcom confirms Tokyo Game Show 2022 line-up includes Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Exoprimal, and more
With the annual Tokyo Games Show taking place next month, Capcom has unveiled its presentation line-up for the showcase. The company’s presentation will last for 50 minutes and will be comprised of showcases and updates from some of Capcom’s mainline games, such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Capcom’s slot is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 9am CT, while a separate presentation dedicated to Street Fighter 6 will also take place on Sept. 16 at 10am CT.
Goofy dances and instant noodles made this Japanese executive a TikTok star
The chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation's biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes.
