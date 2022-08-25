The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.

