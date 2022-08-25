Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
WAG! Fest returns to Columbus today at Prairie Oaks Metro Park
WAG! Fest, the largest single-day dog festival in the midwest, is returning to Columbus. It’s taking place right here in Central Ohio at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday August 27, 10 am-4pm The festival features more than 80 local vendors and rescues, food trucks, dock diving, an ice...
myfox28columbus.com
Ride for the Rhinos motorcycle ride supports wildlife conservation efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of motorcyclists are riding nearly 80 miles outside of Columbus today for a good cause. Sean Refienberg of Irony Pony Motorsports joins Good Day Columbus to discuss the purpose behind their 6th annual ride to The Wilds. Over 800 motorcyclists from five midwestern states...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
myfox28columbus.com
Jewish Community Center educates community with Health & Safety Day event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus held its second annual Health & Safety Day event where all in the community were invited to come and learn of the various agencies within Central Ohio. Shana Beigelman with the community center tells us, "we want them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving out free treats for 25th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calling all bundt cake lovers!. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way by giving out free cakes across North America. The first 250 guests to stop in at each bakery on September 1 will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt cake.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fiery Foods Festival happening this weekend on the Scioto Mile
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hottest event is underway. The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is returning for a second year and is bigger than before. Nicole DiTommaso, founder of Sauce Boss Gang and Mike Gallicchio, co-organizer of the Fiery Foods Festival joined Good Day Columbus to see if we could handle the heat!
myfox28columbus.com
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye giving back with 2nd & 7 Book Bash happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Reading is key for children to succeed and one former Buckeye is giving back by donating books to school-age kids. 2nd & 7 founder Ryan Miller joins Good Day Columbus to preview Columbus’ first-ever free book bank for teachers. The nonprofit will start collecting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
myfox28columbus.com
New movies debuting including Tilda Swinton & Idris Elba in dark fantasy film
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you have time for a movie this weekend, there's plenty rolling in theaters and streaming. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to help you decide what's worth your time. Three Thousand Years of Longing (R, Theaters) Me Time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Autumn planting advantages
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall is nearing and that means one of the best times to plant. Not only is cooler weather easier on new plants, but planting in a garden not stressed by summer heat with rain on the horizon has advantages. The cooler temps lessen the demand for water from the roots.
myfox28columbus.com
End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
myfox28columbus.com
Joint patrols part of OSU/CPD crime fighting strategy in University District
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Classes started this week for students at The Ohio State University. This weekend OSU and Columbus Police will be teaming up to patrol the campus area. The University District Safety Task Force asked for beefed up joint patrols as part of the strategy to reduce crime in the area.
myfox28columbus.com
Rejuvenating your skin care routines as teens return to school
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As students return to school and waking up early, do not forget to take a moment to take care of your skin! Jaclyn Peresetsky Owner of Skin Perfect Spas joins Good Day Columbus with a few ways to keep your skin glowing all day long and prevent breakouts!
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crimes division is asking for help identifying two suspects in the theft of catalytic converters. On June 13 around 8:12 a.m. two suspects, one male, and one female, stole catalytic converters from vehicles near the 900 block of Ebner Street. Anyone...
myfox28columbus.com
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
myfox28columbus.com
Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
Comments / 0