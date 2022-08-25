Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RI Folk Festival returns to East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular folk festival is returning to Rose Larisa park in East Providence on Sunday for its 8th year. The Rhode Island Folk Festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts from the state and beyond The free event, which starts at noon, is hosting more […]
Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester. “We’re heading into the school […]
newbedfordguide.com
Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!
The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
travelexperta.com
5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss
I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportthisweek.com
Last Monday to Climb!
Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
goingout.com
234 VENUES IN PROVIDENCE, RI
Appy Hour 4pm-6pm, featuring $1.50 oysters, $1 littlenecks $2 shrimp cocktail and an entire menu of discounted apps. Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary's during brunch. Located on Historic Federal Hill, Providence Oyster Bar stands out as Rhode Island's premiere Seafood House. Upscale, yet casual, the Providence Oyster Bar welcomes you to be spoiled by the freshest selection of oysters and clams.
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
Pawtucket home struck by lightning
A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
johnstonsunrise.net
La Salette holds third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio
The Padre Pio Prayer Group of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at 947 Park Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine. The Festival...
NECN
2 Men Indicted in Drive-By Shooting Death of Rhode Island Woman
Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence, Rhode Island, last year. Twenty-four-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, of Warwick, RI, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police...
Authorities respond to two separate water incidents
Marine crews responded to two separate incidents on Rhode Island waters Sunday evening.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
rinewstoday.com
Over 800 local Scouts honored for achieving Eagle Scout rank
Photo: New Eagle Scouts from the Narragansett Council with National Outstanding Eagle Scouts Lorne Adrain and David Preston. Over 800 Scouts from the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America were recognized for achieving Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout, at this year’s Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner. The event was held Wednesday, August 24th, at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Eagle Scouts from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were honored at the first in person ceremony since the spring of 2019.
msn.com
Volunteer says car was broken into at NBC 10's Skin Check
“It was really disheartening because we were just trying to help people,” Sara Yumeen, a resident dermatologist, said. Yumeen found the windows of her car smashed on Friday afternoon after volunteering at NBC 10’s Skin Check cancer screening event at Roger Williams Park. Another volunteer told NBC 10...
ABC6.com
Tickets on sale for A Wish Come True Fundraiser
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s oldest wish granting organization is celebrating forty years of helping children with life threatening illnesses. During that time, Executive Director of a Wish Come True, Mary-Kate O’Leary says the non-profit has granted some 1,700 wishes. But over the years, A Wish...
Comments / 1