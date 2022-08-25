Read full article on original website
Authorities respond to two separate water incidents
Marine crews responded to two separate incidents on Rhode Island waters Sunday evening.
newportthisweek.com
Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan
Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
boatlyfe.com
2022 Newport International Boat Show (NIBS): Preview Guide
The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS) will take place September 15-18 on America’s Cup Avenue and Commercial Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island. The beautiful harbor, known for its world class boating, draws thousands annually to this premier show that covers 14 acres and has become known for new boat and gear debuts.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on lake in Burrillville
Burrillville, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory Friday on a lake in Burrillville. Both departments said that Spring Lake have blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. Blue-green algae produces toxins that can harm animals and humans. People and animals should...
newportthisweek.com
Last Monday to Climb!
Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
travelexperta.com
5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss
I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
nrinow.news
State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
rinewstoday.com
Over 800 local Scouts honored for achieving Eagle Scout rank
Photo: New Eagle Scouts from the Narragansett Council with National Outstanding Eagle Scouts Lorne Adrain and David Preston. Over 800 Scouts from the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America were recognized for achieving Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout, at this year’s Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner. The event was held Wednesday, August 24th, at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Eagle Scouts from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 were honored at the first in person ceremony since the spring of 2019.
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
independentri.com
Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Pawtucket home struck by lightning
A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Convention Center Authority inks deal with new rights owner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority finalized a deal with the new owner of the naming rights of the former “Dunkin’ Donuts Center” Thursday. Daniel McConaghy, the authority’s director, told ABC 6 News that the deal was finalized during the latest executive...
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
