Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex Reaches 30,775 Acres with 80% containment

Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 30,775 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Smoke Invading Southern Humboldt From Oregon Fire

What one resident described as “crazy thick” smoke is pouring across the western part of southern Humboldt this morning. The good news is the smoke is not from a new wildfire burning in the county. Most of it is from the Rum Creek Fire which started Sunday in Oregon. Some of it is coming from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex which is continue to cover the Hoopa through Salyer area as it has since it started early this month.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Distrust Grows as State Officials Conduct No-Notice, Armed Inspections of Legal Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt

In the course of a couple days, the tenuous relationship built between state officials and legal cannabis operators in Humboldt County has become strained. Personnel from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have been performing no-notice inspections in Southern Humboldt County as early as last week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’

Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
HONEYDEW, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
historynet.com

These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice

Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Free Ham Radio Class Begins September 12th

Press release from the Humboldt Amateur Radio Club:. The Humboldt Amateur Radio Club is offering a class to prepare students for the Amateur Radio Technician Class license examination. The Technician Class license is the entry-level license for Amateur Radio. The class is free of charge and open to all members...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors

REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked

REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
REDDING, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Aug. 25

A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Ferndale, CA, and a 2.5-magnitude was located west of Petrolia, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
krcrtv.com

Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
TheHorse.com

Stallion Positive for WNV in California

​On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County man found guilty of murder for Redding DUI crash

REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been convicted of second degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Robert Maughs guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Jimmie Adkison and guilty of Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Causing Injury to Cassandra Petty. He faces a potential sentence of 42 years to life in state prison.
REDDING, CA

