REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO