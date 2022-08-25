Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Reaches 30,775 Acres with 80% containment
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 30,775 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
[UPDATE 10:43 p.m.: Stopped] New Wildfire Burning Near Pecwan in Northern Humboldt County
About 3:35 a new wildfire, known as the Johnson Fire, began in the Pecwan area northeast of Orick in Humboldt County. The fire is burning east of Hwy 169 (Martin’s Ferry Road) about mile marker 14 not far from the Klamath River. This is in a rural area and...
Smoke Invading Southern Humboldt From Oregon Fire
What one resident described as “crazy thick” smoke is pouring across the western part of southern Humboldt this morning. The good news is the smoke is not from a new wildfire burning in the county. Most of it is from the Rum Creek Fire which started Sunday in Oregon. Some of it is coming from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex which is continue to cover the Hoopa through Salyer area as it has since it started early this month.
FIRE UPDATE: Fires Top 28,000 Acres; All Eyes On the Northeast Front of the Campbell Fire
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 28,107 acres with 80% containment and 1,845 personnel assigned to the incident.
Distrust Grows as State Officials Conduct No-Notice, Armed Inspections of Legal Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt
In the course of a couple days, the tenuous relationship built between state officials and legal cannabis operators in Humboldt County has become strained. Personnel from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have been performing no-notice inspections in Southern Humboldt County as early as last week.
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 3 reopens in Weaverville following crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:15 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said Highway 3 has reopened just north of Highway 299 in Weaverville following a crash in the area. -- UPDATE, AUG. 25, 4:08 PM:. Caltrans District 2 officials said one-way traffic control is currently in place...
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
Major Roadwork Announced for Area Roadways from August 26th through September 1st
U.S. 101 (8.3/8.6) – Bridge work on the Hunter and Panther bridges will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays. LC#C101KB. U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control...
Free Ham Radio Class Begins September 12th
Press release from the Humboldt Amateur Radio Club:. The Humboldt Amateur Radio Club is offering a class to prepare students for the Amateur Radio Technician Class license examination. The Technician Class license is the entry-level license for Amateur Radio. The class is free of charge and open to all members...
Henderson Road red tag not enough for neighbors
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Nur Pon Open Space encampment was cleared out, but the impacts on local residents continue—thanks to one neighbor. The open space was cleared out as part of a plan to turn the area into a public park, but the process left many homeless people searching for a place to go. Redding police visited the site late last month and offered housing and resources to anyone willing to talk to them, but many did not take advantage of this, and some instead opted for an unconventional facility that has long been a nuisance for residents along Henderson Road, especially since the clearing.
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
Downtown Redding business battles transient problem... by keeping front door locked
REDDING, Calif. — A local business in downtown Redding says the transient problem has gotten so bad, they’ve been forced to lock their doors between every customer. Crown Photo & Video on Tehama Street first implemented this locked-door policy as a COVID precaution, but have since adopted it full-time as a deterrent for the homeless in the area.
Quakes, Aug. 25
A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Ferndale, CA, and a 2.5-magnitude was located west of Petrolia, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Man Parked on HCSO Lot Flees Deputies After Request Field Sobriety Test
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 2:14 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle...
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
Stallion Positive for WNV in California
On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
Shasta County man found guilty of murder for Redding DUI crash
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been convicted of second degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Robert Maughs guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Jimmie Adkison and guilty of Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Causing Injury to Cassandra Petty. He faces a potential sentence of 42 years to life in state prison.
