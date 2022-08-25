Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Nolan Arenado Rumors: Cardinals 3B Not Planning to Opt Out of Final $144M in Contract
The 2022 MLB free agent class has the potential to be filled with superstar players, but St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not expected to be one of them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the 31-year-old is not expected to opt out of his contract with St. Louis.
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract
Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Bleacher Report
Hard-Throwing, Fast-Working Sandy Alcántara Is MLB's Perfect Pitcher
There's a compelling Cy Young Award race going on in the American League, where Dylan Cease suddenly has a chance to gain an advantage over Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan while they're dealing with injuries. The National League Cy Young Award race, on the other hand, has for a while...
Bleacher Report
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Says Knee Injury Feels 'Terrible;' Plans to Play Through It
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. plans to play through the "terrible" pain in his right knee until his team's season ends. Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Acuña how his knee was feeling after Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. "Terrible," Acuña...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Surgery on Shoulder Injury Delayed Due to Strep Throat
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s misfortunes this season know no end. The San Diego Padres said Tuesday the star shortstop is dealing with strep throat, which will delay his upcoming shoulder surgery. Tatis, who missed the start of this year because of a wrist injury, was ruled out for the remainder of...
Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge chasing father's HR record: 'If somebody had to break it, I can't think of a better guy'
Among the bevy of MLB storylines as the 2022 regular season approaches September, prime among them is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris' franchise single-season home run record. Judge -- who is in a battle with Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP...
Bleacher Report
Alex Rodriguez Jokes About MLB Return to Race Albert Pujols to 700 Career HRs
Albert Pujols' climb up Major League Baseball's home run leaderboard has Alex Rodriguez thinking about a comeback. The three-time American League MVP joked on Twitter he might need to put on a jersey again to race Pujols to 700 career homers. Pujols is currently sitting at 694 homers, two shy...
Bleacher Report
Dylan Cease's Slider and the Most Unstoppable Pitches in MLB Today
Major League Baseball's strikeout rate is mercifully down in 2022, but maybe not as much as one would expect now that the designated hitter is permanently universal. Blame it on the hitters if you want, but another rational conclusion is that there's simply too much nasty stuff in baseball today. A select few pitches are even downright unstoppable.
Bleacher Report
Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'
Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
Bleacher Report
Golden State Warriors Group Reportedly Interested in Buying Angels from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels are in for a shakeup soon after owner Arte Moreno announced last week that he will explore selling the team. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors, including a group that isn't far away. "A...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
Bleacher Report
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
Bleacher Report
Lonzo Ball Rumors: 'More Positive Than Negative' on Bulls Star's Recovery from Injury
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is reportedly showing signs of progress in his recovery from January knee surgery following an offseason filled with uncertainty. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Tuesday on the Bulls Talk podcast it remains a "fluid situation" despite the improving narrative. "I've heard way...
Bleacher Report
Alex Bregman, the Cardinals and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August
This has been an important month in Major League Baseball as teams try to separate themselves after the trade deadline. Only one month remains to make a final impression. What teams did in August determines how desperate they are in September. There are also players either performing at their best...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Trea Turner Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be among the stars representing the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Turner was an All-Star for the second time this season. Through 128 games, he's batting .308 with 18 home runs, a .483 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. The...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Joe Harris Not on Trade Block After Undergoing Ankle Surgery Last Season
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not interested in trading guard Joe Harris before the start of the 2022-23 season. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets have "adamantly" said they are hanging on to Harris, who missed all but 14 games of last season because of an ankle injury.
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Reagor Trade Market 'Heating Up' Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
Jalen Reagor's disappointing run with the Philadelphia Eagles is reaching its endpoint. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported Reagor's trade market is "heating up" ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. It's likely the 2020 first-round pick will be traded or released by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.
