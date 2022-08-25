ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal. The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Hard-Throwing, Fast-Working Sandy Alcántara Is MLB's Perfect Pitcher

There's a compelling Cy Young Award race going on in the American League, where Dylan Cease suddenly has a chance to gain an advantage over Justin Verlander and Shane McClanahan while they're dealing with injuries. The National League Cy Young Award race, on the other hand, has for a while...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Alex Rodriguez Jokes About MLB Return to Race Albert Pujols to 700 Career HRs

Albert Pujols' climb up Major League Baseball's home run leaderboard has Alex Rodriguez thinking about a comeback. The three-time American League MVP joked on Twitter he might need to put on a jersey again to race Pujols to 700 career homers. Pujols is currently sitting at 694 homers, two shy...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Dylan Cease's Slider and the Most Unstoppable Pitches in MLB Today

Major League Baseball's strikeout rate is mercifully down in 2022, but maybe not as much as one would expect now that the designated hitter is permanently universal. Blame it on the hitters if you want, but another rational conclusion is that there's simply too much nasty stuff in baseball today. A select few pitches are even downright unstoppable.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Passan: Aaron Judge Will Sign New Yankees Contract 'When It's All Said and Done'

Don't expect Aaron Judge to leave New York as a free agent this coming offseason. "I do think that when it's all said and done Aaron Judge will end up a New York Yankee. ... Aaron Judge is the closest thing that the New York Yankees have had to Derek Jeter," ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "He's the captain, he's the leader in the clubhouse, he's extremely well-regarded by his teammates, by the coaching staff, by management. Everybody loves Aaron Judge. So the idea that he's going to be wearing another uniform, it just seems hard to fathom. But look, money talks."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Mets' Edwin Diaz Could Be 1st Closer to Sign $100M Contract

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has established himself as one of the best relievers in MLB, and he reportedly will get paid as such after this season. ESPN's Jeff Passan said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Diaz's performance could earn him the first nine-figure contract for a closer in MLB history.
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Alex Bregman, the Cardinals and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August

This has been an important month in Major League Baseball as teams try to separate themselves after the trade deadline. Only one month remains to make a final impression. What teams did in August determines how desperate they are in September. There are also players either performing at their best...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.
LOS ANGELES, CA

