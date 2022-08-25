ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Officials: California man pleads guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals in US

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceBV0_0hV9Ju9000

LOS ANGELES — A man from Oxnard, California pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges of smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, officials say.

In a news release, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California said that Jose Manuel Perez, 30, also known as Julio Rodriguez, had pleaded guilty to two counts of smuggling goods into the U.S. and one count of wildlife trafficking.

Per a plea agreement, Perez and his accomplices from January 2016 to February 2022, arranged to smuggle wild animals into the country by using social media, according to the DOJ.

According to the Associated Press, the wild animals were smuggled from Mexico and Hong Kong.

The animals included Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican bearded dragons, the DOJ said.

The smuggled animals were imported into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong without declaring them to U.S. customs officials or obtaining permits required by an international treaty known as the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES),” said the DOJ in a news release.

Perez had allegedly hired other people to take the animals across the Mexico and U.S. border by car after they were flown from Hong Kong multiple times and even made the trip himself dozens of times, authorities said per KTLA.

According to the DOJ, on February 25, 2022, Perez was arrested attempting to bring 60 reptiles hidden in bags in his clothes into the U.S. from Mexico. Three of the reptiles died during the attempt.

On May 16, Perez was “ordered released bond.” On June 4, the day before his court hearing that he requested, Perez allegedly removed his ankle bracelet and fled to Tijuana, according to the DOJ. He was found and arrested on June 16 in Mexico. He was returned to the U.S. and has been in custody since.

Authorities estimated that the wild animals Perez smuggled were valued at over $739,000. Perez is expected to be sentenced on December 1 and could face 20 years in federal prison for each smuggling count and up to five years for the wildlife trafficking count, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports

An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Wildlife#Mexico#Tijuana#Reptiles#The Department Of Justice#Doj#The Associated Press#Yucatan#Mexican#Ktla
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy