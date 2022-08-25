In its own way, it was a peculiarly appropriate tribute. Invited to praise Roberto Firmino after statistically the most productive game of his Liverpool career yielded two goals and three assists, Jurgen Klopp instead started talking about a match in which he neither scored nor assisted.And if citing his beloved Brazilian’s display in last week’s defeat to Manchester United suggested Klopp was showing his contrarian streak, Firmino has long made contributions his manager appreciates even if many another does not notice or value them.Perhaps, too, it was fitting that an individual milestone was camouflaged. Firmino brought up a century...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO