Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
How To Unlock Tuxedo Styles In Pokemon Unite
The third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces Theia Sky Ruins, a new map added to the game. With the new map, players have the opportunity to earn exclusive outfits for Venusaur and Espeon. Here’s how to unlock Tuxedo Styles Venusaur and Espeon In Pokemon Unite.
Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole: What Are They?
During Pokemon Go Fest there will be a brand new event going on. The Wormhole phenomenon will be happening at different Pokemon Go Gyms around the world. This will include the Ultra Beast from Pokemon. Here is what is needed to know about the Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole and the Pokemon coming from them.
Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
Does Splatoon 3 Demo Progress Carry Over to The Full Game?
With the Splatoon 3 release right around the corner, players will get to experience Splatoon 3’s official demo before launch. The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere. Players will get to choose a team, create their own inkling or octoling and go head to head in all-out turf war. The question players are wondering though, is does this Splatoon 3 Demo progress carry over to the full game?
Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3
Pokemon UNITE is going strong in celebrating its first anniversary. The third volume of the anniversary event announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. In addition to these three pokemon are a new map and much more. Here’s everything to know about the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3.
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: New Held Items Announced
The Pokemon 2022 Championships have been a splendid time for fans of the franchise and competitive players who have worked their tails off to get to this point. On top of that, fans were treated today with a new competitive play trailer. This trailer unveiled two important new competitive items that will surely reinvent the meta. This article will go over the reveal of the two new Pokemon SV Held Items: Mirror Herb and Loaded Dice.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
King Viego Skin Revealed
Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Viego. Here is a look at the new King Viego skin.
MultiVersus Bugs Bunny Build Season 1
In MultiVersus Season 1, each character has their own designated role. Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes is a mage who uses projectiles to cast debuffs and relies on long-range attacks to make a difference in a fight. He’s a character for keeping their distance. Here is the best MultiVersus Bugs Bunny build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him.
Street Fighter V Evo 2022 Results: Kawano Wins
“Kawano” wins his first Evo tournament win at Evo 2022 which may be the last Street Fighter V: Champion Edition tournament at Evo. In a 1,324 total registrant tournament, Kawano is a player from Japan that came out on top. Facing off notable players such as Derek “iDom” Ruffin, Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, and Daigo “The Beast” Umehara.
League of Legends Zenith Games Skins Are Fighting in the Future
Just like that, it is the middle of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are adding an interesting new line, Zenith Games. The champions getting new Blitzcrank, Jayce and Lee Sin . Here is a look at the new League of Legends Zenith Games Skins.
Best MultiVersus Season 1 Utility Perks
MultiVersus Season 1 offers a variety of different utility perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus utility perks in season 1. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks are included in the tier list, any character can be utilized in MultiVersus. This means you can play a character with the best perks and still lose or play a character with the worst perks and still win.
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
Project L Roster: All Confirmed and Rumored Champions
Riot Games are getting their hands into seemingly every known genre out there. League of Legends, their MOBA is where it all started. Since then they have added Legends of Runeterra, a card game, Teamfight Tactics, an autochess, VALORANT an FPS and they have even informally announced an MMO. Another genre that they are working on is their fighting game, Project L. With that, fans will want to know what champions from the League of Legends universe are making their way into the game. Here is a continuously updating Project L Roster.
VALORANT Crosshair Site: What the Pros Use
VALORANT has become one of the most played and watched FPS in the world. The first Riot Games shooter has found a lot of success due to its great gameplay. This has moved over to the pro scene being strong along with the streaming scene. Most fans want to find a bit of a leg up or see what their favorite player is using and want to do the same. Crosshairs are a great way for someone to play at their best. Here is a VALORANT Crosshair Site along with alternatives for players to use like the pros.
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
Everything in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass
VALORANT continues to bring out a lot of content in their battle passes. This includes free skins, gun buddies, sprays and more. With the release of Episode 3, many will be wondering, what is in the VALORANT Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass? Well here is everything along with images of all of the new things players can pick up in the newest battle pass.
