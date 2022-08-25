Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services. At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to...
KFYR-TV
Tioga man dies after crashing into a deer in Williams County
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a 45-year-old man from Tioga has died after crashing into a deer in Williams County on Highway 2 approximately 12 miles west of Ray. After hitting the deer, the report states the pickup lost control, drove into the median and rolled.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal Watford City rollover crash under investigation by McKenzie County Sheriff Department
(Watford City, ND) -- A Minot man is dead following yesterday's early morning rollover crash near Watford City. Troopers say the motorist was headed west on 28th Street Northwest in a rural area of McKenzie County at around 6 a.m. when he misjudged a curve and veered off the road. Officials say the vehicle flipped at least once before hitting a fence and ending up in a ditch. The motorist, who was ejected from the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
KFYR-TV
29-year-old Williston woman dead in head on crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston woman is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 1804 approximately one mile west of Trenton. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old cut across the opposite side of the highway. A pickup driver tried to avoid...
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
kfgo.com
A Package Deal: EMS and Fire all in one in Williston
Staffing issues and the number of calls the department answers can be taxing on responders.
KFYR-TV
keyzradio.com
Williston Parks and Recreation Lays Out Big Fall Season; Roller Skating Returns!
Williston, ND (KEYZ) It may still be summertime by the calendar, but staff at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC) are gearing up for a BIG fall season of programs and activities of which you can be a part. News Radio caught up with the gal responsible for pulling it all together and getting it in front of the public, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for the Williston Parks & Recreation District, Devyn Cox.
wdayradionow.com
Suspect in custody following Thursday AMBER Alert
(Mandaree, ND) -- A father accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from the Three Affiliated Tribes Reservation is in custody and the young girl is found safe. Myron Johnson was captured on the reservation last night and young Amirae Driver was also found on the reservation by police. She was taken by her father following a welfare check by Child Protective Services on Wednesday.
NDHP releases name of man in fatal Trenton motorcycle crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNet) — The NDHP has released the name of a man involved in a motorcycle crash that led to his death. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lonnie Paul Brannin, a Williston male, was riding his motorcycle while traveling northbound on ND 1804, approximately 5 miles west of Trenton (by mile marker […]
Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away
The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
