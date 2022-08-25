ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up. Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community. Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Man who escaped from Berkeley County deputies is back in custody

UPDATE: Deputies say Ellis is back in custody. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
cbs17

21 cats found near burned down SC home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Dorchester Paws, 21 cats were brought to the shelter on Saturday and are looking for a home. Dorchester Paws says that the cats were brought to the shelter after being found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville. The new...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Cane Bay High School#Nike Air Forces
live5news.com

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
HANAHAN, SC
msn.com

Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy