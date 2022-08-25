Read full article on original website
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the man who evaded police after kidnapping his daughter was located and arrested on Sunday. Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a...
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue […]
Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up. Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community. Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning...
Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
Man who escaped from Berkeley County deputies is back in custody
UPDATE: Deputies say Ellis is back in custody. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency. News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded […]
Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner...
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
Multiple agencies continue search for father after 7-year-old daughter found safe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police and several other agencies are searching for the man they say took his daughter from a Hanahan home at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, hours after the child was found safe. Authorities are continuing the search for Christopher Ryan Constine. FBI agents found Constine’s daughter...
Benefit ride honors Taylor McFadden, victim in deadly Florence Co. domestic incident
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, over a hundred people gathered in Kingstree in Williamsburg County with their ATVs, motorcycles and cars to celebrate the life of Taylor McFadden. David Owens, president of the ATV club, said they organized this event because helping families in need is what it’s...
21 cats found near burned down SC home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Dorchester Paws, 21 cats were brought to the shelter on Saturday and are looking for a home. Dorchester Paws says that the cats were brought to the shelter after being found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville. The new...
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
Family seeking answers after woman killed in crash with NCPD officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided […]
2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
