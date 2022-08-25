A Brawley man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for providing fentanyl to a Central Union High School student. The sentence was announced August 25, 2022 in federal court in San Diego. On October 8, 2021, Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pled guilty to knowingly selling 15-year-old Josue M. Garcia Moreno a substance contains fentanyl in October of 2019. Moreno apparently used the fentanyl late in the evening of October 7, 2019 or the following morning. The 15-year-old football players great-grandfather found the youth dead on the morning on October 8 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring significant consequences to deter future similar acts. The judge also noted that even though Garcia was aware of Moreno's death he continued to sell the fentanyl. Garcia also received three years of supervised release after serving time in prison. The maximum penalty could have been 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

