kxoradio.com
Brawley Man Sentenced
A Brawley man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for providing fentanyl to a Central Union High School student. The sentence was announced August 25, 2022 in federal court in San Diego. On October 8, 2021, Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pled guilty to knowingly selling 15-year-old Josue M. Garcia Moreno a substance contains fentanyl in October of 2019. Moreno apparently used the fentanyl late in the evening of October 7, 2019 or the following morning. The 15-year-old football players great-grandfather found the youth dead on the morning on October 8 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring significant consequences to deter future similar acts. The judge also noted that even though Garcia was aware of Moreno's death he continued to sell the fentanyl. Garcia also received three years of supervised release after serving time in prison. The maximum penalty could have been 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
holtvilletribune.com
Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services
EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
Woman released on pretrial supervision following arrest
A Yuma woman was back in court after being accused of shooting a man in the leg. The post Woman released on pretrial supervision following arrest appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 undocumented citizens in the cab and bed of a pickup truck after illegally entering the United States from Mexico. The post Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Yuma Community uses art to address water crisis
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area held a water conservation art contest to bring awareness to the endangerment of the Colorado River and Saturday was the first day those pieces were showcased in an art walk. Yuma Crossing received over 340 submissions. There were four different...
kxoradio.com
Accident Results in Citation
The driver of one of the cars involved in a two-car accident Wednesday evening was cited for Driving Under the Influence. The accident occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. at 8th and Aurora in El Centro. There were no injuries in the accident but the driver of the vehicles was cited and released for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. The accident remains under investigation.
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
kxoradio.com
Increasing Heat for Valley
As the month of August winds down temperatures will climb. The National Weather Service (NWS) says Imperial Valley temperature will hit 110 to 115 Tuesday through Thursday. This creates a high risk for heat-related illnesses. The NWS says the weather pattern will shift to a drier regime and temperatures will gradually warm up. Monday should see a high of about 105 with 110 on Tuesday and even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday before retreating Friday and into Labor Day Weekend. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low to mid-80's. There is no precipitation predicted for the Imperial and Yuma Valleys.
kxoradio.com
La Brucherie Road Work
The City of Imperial will begin a project to widen a busy roadway. La Brucherie Road will be closed from Treshill Road to Aten Boulevard beginning Monday, August 29, 2022. The project to widen the busy road is expected to take about 90 days to complete. Alternate routes will be necessary.
holtvilletribune.com
Ex-IV Ministries Pastor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
SAN DIEGO — Nearly three years to the day after being indicted, the former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Victor Gonzalez faces a potential maximum of five years in...
kxoradio.com
Former Pastor Pleads Guilty
(Local Pastor enters a guilty plea)....Victor Gonzalez headed the Imperial Valley Ministries. He was originally indicted in 2019. His wife also entered a guilty plea this week. Federal prosecuter entered the pleas in San Diego Federal Court this week. The prosecutors say they forced drug addicts and homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle. Gonzalez and his wife, Susan Christine, plead guilty to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Gonzalez and three co-defendants also plead guilty yo taking part in a labor trafficking scheme to recruit homeless people in San Diego and other cities, then force them to participate in raising money on behalf of the El Centro Based Church. The US Attorney's Office said Imperial Valley Ministries operated around 30 affiliate churches in the United States and Mexico. No sentencing information has been released.
kyma.com
Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
kxoradio.com
Teachers Welcomed Back
(Goodie Bags delivered)....They were delivered by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley. The event Wednesday was to show teachers they are appreciated. Bags were delivered to Magnolia Elementary, Mulberry Elementary, Fremont Primary School, Calipatria High School and Grace Smith Elementary in Niland.
holtvilletribune.com
FICU Celebrates its 80 Anniversary
EL CENTRO — This month, First Imperial Credit Union celebrates its 80th anniversary of serving the community of Imperial County. Since its establishment in 1942, FICU has expanded to four branches across the county and serves more than 20,000 members. The milestone year for FICU has been marked by...
kxoradio.com
Another Road Closure
(County Public Works announces closure)...A portion of Farr Road is closed. It will remain closed Through September 15. The closure is from Butters Road east to Phegley Road. The closure is due to a canal lining project. A detour is posted.
kyma.com
Drier and warmer days ahead for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a much calmer day and night here in the Desert Southwest, but still having some lingering moisture for now. However, tracking a flow of drier air starting to enter our atmosphere, with drier conditions approaching for the upcoming weekend. By tomorrow morning, weather conditions...
holtvilletribune.com
Registration for Calexico Rec’s Fall-Spring Programs Starts Aug. 29
CALEXICO — The Calexico Recreation Department has released its Recreations and Cultural Arts Program for Fall 2022-Spring 2023. The program activities run from Sept. 13, 2022 through May 25. Registrations will begin on Monday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. at the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave. You must...
holtvilletribune.com
Rockwood Asphalt Art Project Seeks Submissions
CALEXICO — Artistic conceptualizations of sisterhood, friendship, celebration of culture and migration are being sought for potential selection for the Rockwood Avenue Promenade asphalt art project. Local artists, as well as former residents, are encouraged to submit their proposals for the opportunity to have their artwork adorn up to...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Scots’ Aerial Assault Downs Eagles
EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High senior receiver Armando Apodaca knows to never stop moving on an offensive play because his junior quarterback Jacobo Elias has a way of making something happen. The two Scots, who have played together since they were 7 years old on the Halcones...
