Brawley Man Sentenced
A Brawley man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for providing fentanyl to a Central Union High School student. The sentence was announced August 25, 2022 in federal court in San Diego. On October 8, 2021, Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pled guilty to knowingly selling 15-year-old Josue M. Garcia Moreno a substance contains fentanyl in October of 2019. Moreno apparently used the fentanyl late in the evening of October 7, 2019 or the following morning. The 15-year-old football players great-grandfather found the youth dead on the morning on October 8 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring significant consequences to deter future similar acts. The judge also noted that even though Garcia was aware of Moreno's death he continued to sell the fentanyl. Garcia also received three years of supervised release after serving time in prison. The maximum penalty could have been 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
'Pain Never Ends' For Oceanside Murder Victim's Family
OCEANSIDE, CA — The United States has one of the world's most complex justice systems designed to hold the guilty accountable while exonerating the innocent. But for all of our efforts to achieve justice, our system is fraught with loopholes that allow the guilty to keep hurting and inflicting pain on their victims and families.
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
SHERIFF ROLLS OUT CHANGES IN JAILS TO REDUCE DRUG DEATHS AFTER ACTION BY SUPERVISORS
August 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- On August 16, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a series of changes aimed at keeping deadly fentanyl and other drugs out of jails to prevent inmate deaths. The action followed a unanimous vote by County Supervisors the same day to approve funds aimed at reducing jail deaths including purchasing body scanners, staff incentives, wellness teams and access to Naloxone to save inmates who overdosed.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista
A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman released on pretrial supervision following arrest
A Yuma woman was back in court after being accused of shooting a man in the leg. The post Woman released on pretrial supervision following arrest appeared first on KYMA.
Man Sentenced Nearly 9 Years for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly...
Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a 17-year-old migrant who attempted to smuggle 14 undocumented citizens in the cab and bed of a pickup truck after illegally entering the United States from Mexico. The post Border Patrol arrests 17-year-old migrant attempting to smuggle 14 people in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Two women stabbed in fight
Two women were stabbed multiple times during a fight in the Teralta East neighborhood Friday, police said.
Man accused of killing veterinarian in Rolando appears in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of killing Dr. Clark Kelly at Boulevard Animal Clinic in Rolando on June 15 was in court Thursday for a mental competency hearing. CBS 8 cameras were not allowed in the courtroom and the hearing was closed to the public, but 37-year-old Patrick O’Brien, the man charged with Dr. Kelly’s murder, called CBS 8 from the jail before his hearing.
Surf turf disputes at Windansea draw increased police attention after violent altercation
In light of a recent altercation in the water at La Jolla’s Windansea Beach, the San Diego Police Department is increasing its patrols of the area, including having officers work overtime. The afternoon of Aug. 13, a male surfer and some others in the water got into an argument...
Bills punter Matt Araiza, one of three accused in gang-rape lawsuit
Buffalo Bills rookie punter, Matt Araiza, has been accused of gang-raping a 17 year old girl along with two other San Diego State football players.
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego
A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
Minors suspected in multiple South Bay shootings
Authorities are searching for a pair of minors Friday suspected in a pair of shooting incidents that left several people injured, according to San Diego Police Department.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
Teens Suspected in Shootings of Neighbor, Car Passengers in Otay Mesa
San Diego police were investigating two Otay Mesa shootings early Friday, following an incident at a party in an apartment complex. The situation began in the early-morning hours when a resident in a downstairs apartment in the 1100 block of Dennery Road reported that a bullet came through the ceiling from an upstairs unit, according to OnScene.TV.
Repeat DUI Offender, Former Marine, Gets 15 Years to Life in Crash That Killed Aspiring Firefighter
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison. A jury convicted Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, of second-degree murder for the New Year’s Day 2019 crash that killed Christopher Williams, also 29, of Oceanside.
