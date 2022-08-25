ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Brawley Man Sentenced

A Brawley man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for providing fentanyl to a Central Union High School student. The sentence was announced August 25, 2022 in federal court in San Diego. On October 8, 2021, Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pled guilty to knowingly selling 15-year-old Josue M. Garcia Moreno a substance contains fentanyl in October of 2019. Moreno apparently used the fentanyl late in the evening of October 7, 2019 or the following morning. The 15-year-old football players great-grandfather found the youth dead on the morning on October 8 2019. U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring significant consequences to deter future similar acts. The judge also noted that even though Garcia was aware of Moreno's death he continued to sell the fentanyl. Garcia also received three years of supervised release after serving time in prison. The maximum penalty could have been 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
'Pain Never Ends' For Oceanside Murder Victim's Family

OCEANSIDE, CA — The United States has one of the world's most complex justice systems designed to hold the guilty accountable while exonerating the innocent. But for all of our efforts to achieve justice, our system is fraught with loopholes that allow the guilty to keep hurting and inflicting pain on their victims and families.
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
SHERIFF ROLLS OUT CHANGES IN JAILS TO REDUCE DRUG DEATHS AFTER ACTION BY SUPERVISORS

August 27, 2022 (San Diego) -- On August 16, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a series of changes aimed at keeping deadly fentanyl and other drugs out of jails to prevent inmate deaths. The action followed a unanimous vote by County Supervisors the same day to approve funds aimed at reducing jail deaths including purchasing body scanners, staff incentives, wellness teams and access to Naloxone to save inmates who overdosed.
Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista

A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man accused of killing veterinarian in Rolando appears in court

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of killing Dr. Clark Kelly at Boulevard Animal Clinic in Rolando on June 15 was in court Thursday for a mental competency hearing. CBS 8 cameras were not allowed in the courtroom and the hearing was closed to the public, but 37-year-old Patrick O’Brien, the man charged with Dr. Kelly’s murder, called CBS 8 from the jail before his hearing.
Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
