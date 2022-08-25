Nothing Bundt Cakes in The Woodlands will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1. The giveaway is happening at all locations across the country, including The Woodlands' location at 10868 Kuykendahl Road. The bakery chain is also conducting an online giveaway that will see one winner receiving a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company and 25 runners-up reach eceiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1-25, and winners will be announced in October. 281-419-8026. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

