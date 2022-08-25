Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Soft opening underway for new Cooking Girl location in Montrose
A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is currently in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening date still in the works. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) A new location of Cooking Girl at 1717 Montrose Blvd., Houston, is in its soft opening phase, with a...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
North Italia Plans Houston Expansion
This restaurant concept offers handmade pastas, pizzas, and more.
Eat of the Week: A dumpling soup fit for a post-COVID celebration
Nepali restaurant Momo House was exactly what I needed to be myself again after quarantine.
papercitymag.com
Former Houston Energy Whiz Turns Himself Into a Champagne King — The Unlikely Story of Madame Zéro
A Galveston native now calling Houston home, Matthew Massey took a circuitous route to becoming the founder of Madame Zéro, a newly arrived fine champagne that earned kudos and awards at the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! international wine competition and is served in more than a score of the Bayou City’s most popular restaurants.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar to Open in Richmond
An extensive menu of food and drinks can tempt anyone’s taste buds.
mocomotive.com
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion And Fun
THE WOODLANDS, TX — It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary in The Woodlands
Nothing Bundt Cakes in The Woodlands will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1. The giveaway is happening at all locations across the country, including The Woodlands' location at 10868 Kuykendahl Road. The bakery chain is also conducting an online giveaway that will see one winner receiving a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company and 25 runners-up reach eceiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1-25, and winners will be announced in October. 281-419-8026. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
H-E-B announces November opening for new Magnolia store
Magnolia's H-E-B on FM 1488 and Spur 149 is set to open Nov. 2. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The H-E-B underway at FM 1488 and Spur 149 in Magnolia is set to open Nov. 2, according to an Aug. 23 email from Kim Stinebaker, the vice president of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, of which H-E-B is a client.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 29 to September 4, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 29 through Sunday, September 4, 2022. This week, Bad Bunny takes over Minute Maid for back-to-back nights, Kid Cudi heads to Downtown Houston, Grupo Firme packs NRG Stadium, and much more. Want to...
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TX
There are many things to consider when choosing a dentist. You want to find someone who is gentle, has a good reputation, and is affordable. You also want to find someone close to home. Here are a few tips on choosing the best dentist in Humble, TX.
Artemis 1 will launch in Florida, but it wouldn't have been possible without Space City
Nearly 50 years have passed since images of Americans heading to the moon were captured, but that wait is set to end on Monday.
