The Woodlands, TX

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion And Fun

THE WOODLANDS, TX — It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary in The Woodlands

Nothing Bundt Cakes in The Woodlands will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers on Sept. 1. The giveaway is happening at all locations across the country, including The Woodlands' location at 10868 Kuykendahl Road. The bakery chain is also conducting an online giveaway that will see one winner receiving a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company and 25 runners-up reach eceiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1-25, and winners will be announced in October. 281-419-8026. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TX

There are many things to consider when choosing a dentist. You want to find someone who is gentle, has a good reputation, and is affordable. You also want to find someone close to home. Here are a few tips on choosing the best dentist in Humble, TX.
