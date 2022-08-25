Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
theScore
Report: Teams eyeing trade for Steelers' Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is receiving trade interest ahead of Tuesday's cutdown day, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With Rudolph seemingly the odd man out in Pittsburgh following the offseason additions of Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, the Steelers reportedly could be tempted to move the veteran "for the right price."
theScore
Commanders' Robinson shot multiple times in carjacking
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot multiple times as the victim in an apparent carjacking attempt, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington,...
theScore
10 NFL veterans who could be traded or cut as teams finalize rosters
Here, theScore evaluates 10 notable names who could be released or traded ahead of the NFL's Tuesday 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players. No player has been the subject of more trade speculation this offseason than Garoppolo, but all that talk has come to nothing so far. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller's future is even murkier than it was at the end of last season after nearly every potential suitor solidified its quarterback room while Garoppolo recovered from shoulder surgery. San Francisco has said it's willing to pay Garoppolo's salary rather than cut him, but it's likely a bluff to keep his trade market alive. Keeping Garoppolo will only undermine Trey Lance's position if the youngster struggles. At this stage, Garoppolo would do well to push for his release and position himself as the go-to option for the first contender to lose its starter.
theScore
Report: Dolphins signing former Patriots, Lions DE Trey Flowers
The Miami Dolphins are signing free-agent pass-rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year contract worth $2.1 million, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Flowers, a seven-year veteran, played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls with Miami's AFC East rival.
theScore
Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline Sunday after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn't think he was seriously hurt. “He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the...
theScore
Brady edges Donald for No. 1 on NFL Top 100
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to fend off Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald for the top spot on the NFL 100. Brady becomes the first player to be ranked No. 1 on four separate occasions (2011, 2017, 2018, 2022) on the NFL Network list since its introduction in 2011.
theScore
Seahawks name Smith starting QB after battle with Lock
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be the team's starter for Week 1 following a competition with Drew Lock, head coach Pete Carroll announced Friday following the team's preseason finale. Carroll said Smith "earned" the job while Lock "ran out of time" to beat out the veteran after missing the...
theScore
Bethel-Thompson passes Flutie for 4th on Argos' all-time passing list
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed CFL legend Doug Flutie for fourth on the franchise's all-time passing yards list during Friday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Flutie threw for 11,225 yards and won two Grey Cups in two seasons in Toronto after joining the team in 1996. Ricky Ray holds...
theScore
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year betting: Patience will pay off
The Defensive Rookie of the Year market has shifted toward pass-rushers who put up impact counting stats such as sacks - much like its "uncle" market, the Defensive Player of the Year. Unlike its "cousin" market - the Offensive Rookie of the Year - the DROY oddsboard hasn't shifted much from where it stood shortly after the NFL draft in April.
theScore
Report: Jets open to granting Mims' trade request
The New York Jets are open to offers for wide receiver Denzel Mims and plan to grant his trade request, sources told SNY's Connor Hughes. On Thursday, Mims informed the Jets he would like to be traded due to frustration over a lack of opportunities amid a crowded receiving corps.
theScore
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year betting: Looking for opportunity
No season-long player market sees its odds shift as drastically before the campaign starts as the Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) does, which makes sense for a plethora of reasons:. None of the players have played in a real game with their real offense. Preseason game reps happen during...
theScore
Strider, Contreras lead streaking Braves past Cards, 11-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as the streaking Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 11-4 on Friday night. Atlanta has won four straight, seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World...
theScore
Marlins DFA veteran slugger Aguilar
The Miami Marlins designated slugger Jesus Aguilar for assignment Friday. The 32-year-old struggled in 2022 to the tune of a .674 OPS with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs across 113 appearances. The Marlins claimed Aguilar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2019, and he helped Miami...
theScore
MLB weekend best bets: Braves to extend win streak in St. Louis
Braves (-150) @ Cardinals (+130) The Braves are amid another one of their epic runs. Atlanta has completely flipped the switch since dropping three in a row to the Mets in early August. The Braves have won 14 of the last 16 games and are once again within striking distance of first in the NL East.
