Crown Point, IN

WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
East Chicago, IN
City
Crown Point, IN
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."

North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration

Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to Forbes, the BP oil refinery in Whiting is the largest in...
INDIANA STATE
biztoc.com

BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery shut; timing of restart unknown -sources

BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is shut and undergoing damage assessment. The timing for the refinery’s restart remains unknown as all of the refinery's units will have to be checked for damage. The sudden loss of electrical power on Wednesday afternoon. The Whiting refinery outage sent Chicago CBOB...
WHITING, IN
multihousingnews.com

JV Breaks Ground on Chicago Affordable Community

A partnership between Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate Group is behind the 58-unit development. A joint venture of Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate broke ground on a $43 million mixed-use affordable housing project in Chicago. Auburn Gresham Apartments will be a two-building, 58-unit community located in Auburn Gresham, Ill. The asset is the first of more than 10 construction projects to progress through the city’s INVEST South/West initiative.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Chicago

Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL

