fox32chicago.com
Housing complex going up in Illinois Medical District to serve veterans, disabled residents
CHICAGO - One of Chicago’s oldest nonprofits is stepping into the affordable housing market. Chicago Lighthouse, which serves the blind and visually impaired, is leading the development of the Foglia Residences. A groundbreaking event took place Thursday. The Foglia Residences will be a mixed-use affordable housing complex in the...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
Report: Cook County hides many hours youths are isolated
"No parent would be allowed to do this to their child."
Universal basic income 2022: Deadline for Illinois city residents to apply for $500 monthly payments in one day
The deadline for residents of the city of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a $500-a-month basic income pilot program is Monday.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
Chicagoland-based businesses and non-profits to host Back 2 School Kicks Chicago
A coalition of organizers, non-profit, and retail partners are inaugurating an annual shoe drive for students from underserved Chicago neighborhoods, Back 2 School Kicks Chicago. Event partners will distribute hundreds of newpairs of shoes. Event partners include the Community Retail Association, The Athlete’s Foot, the Refugee Life Foundation, and Youth...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration
Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to Forbes, the BP oil refinery in Whiting is the largest in...
Mom of Chicago teen who died from cardiac arrest donates his organs, saving 25 lives
CHICAGO - There's a push underway to increase registration for organ and tissue donations in the Chicagoland area, especially among communities of color. A flag raised outside Loretto Hospital Thursday served to raise awareness about the issue. "The need for organ donation is great and the need for organ donations...
biztoc.com
BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery shut; timing of restart unknown -sources
BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is shut and undergoing damage assessment. The timing for the refinery’s restart remains unknown as all of the refinery's units will have to be checked for damage. The sudden loss of electrical power on Wednesday afternoon. The Whiting refinery outage sent Chicago CBOB...
Chicago Heights event shows parents how to recognize drug use amid increase in overdose deaths
"I know he didn't want to die. I know he didn't want to leave us," said Lisa Prox, who lost her son, Chad, to drug abuse.
multihousingnews.com
JV Breaks Ground on Chicago Affordable Community
A partnership between Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate Group is behind the 58-unit development. A joint venture of Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate broke ground on a $43 million mixed-use affordable housing project in Chicago. Auburn Gresham Apartments will be a two-building, 58-unit community located in Auburn Gresham, Ill. The asset is the first of more than 10 construction projects to progress through the city’s INVEST South/West initiative.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
CPS sees 1st week spike in COVID cases, doctors worry lax guidelines contributing
Chicago Public Schools saw an increase in COVID cases compared to the start of last year. Doctors say relaxed guidance could be to blame.
Young mom shot, killed in Little Village; family holds fundraiser to pay for funeral
"She was a very caring person, so it's hard to accept the fact that she's no longer here."
Mother's undying love for her son now helping thousands of Chicago families
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might not have had the privilege of knowing him during his short life, but little Jackson Chance continues to impact the lives of thousands of families. In 2011, Jackson was born with a chronic lung condition. He and his parents spent all of his 10 months of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.It became home away from home, and the cost to park and be there every day for their son added up. His family started the Jackson Chance Foundation, raising money to pay for parking passes that parents and caregivers use while visiting...
nypressnews.com
Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is returning to his giveaways on Saturday. This time, it is in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries. He will be handing out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.
fox32chicago.com
Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
blockclubchicago.org
School Supply Giveaway, Vaccines, Free Food And More Are Coming To South Chicago This Weekend
SOUTH CHICAGO — Community groups are partnering for a back-to-school giveaway this weekend in South Chicago. Neighbors can enjoy free food, music, a gaming truck, shop from local vendors and get resources from local organizations noon-6 p.m. Saturday at 8800-9000 S. Commercial Ave., according to a Facebook post. There...
