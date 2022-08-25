(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.

