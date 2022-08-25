Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
vfpress.news
Westchester To Host Special Meeting On Roosevelt Road Development Aug. 30
One of the parcels of property that Westchester sold to a developer planning to construct commercial facilities in order to operate an Aldi, Starbucks and a string of upscale retailers. | File. Saturday, August 27, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester village board will host a special...
nwi.life
PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
nwi.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
Ald. Leslie Hairston announces retirement from Chicago City Council in 2023
Ald. Leslie Hairston, who represents Chicago's South Shore, announced her retirement once her term expires in 2023.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
biztoc.com
BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery shut; timing of restart unknown -sources
BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery is shut and undergoing damage assessment. The timing for the refinery’s restart remains unknown as all of the refinery's units will have to be checked for damage. The sudden loss of electrical power on Wednesday afternoon. The Whiting refinery outage sent Chicago CBOB...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
nwi.life
Grab a yummy coffee at Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting
Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting has been open since June 2020 and is owned by brother and sister duo Gabe Mauch and Kate Mauch-Sheehan. Grindhouse all started after Gabe Mauch and his sister graduated from culinary school. They both were big fans of coffee and they thought it would be the best fit for them.
evanstonroundtable.com
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street
Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Digging up success at Thomas Edison High School
Just recently, Thomas Edison High School’s girls' volleyball had tryouts introducing the new junior varsity (JV) and varsity players to the team! With the season approaching, the team hosted its first fundraiser of the season selling spirit wear shirts. On August 5, Indiana University Northwest allowed the volleyball team...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration
Indiana refinery fire prompts regional emergency declaration. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to Forbes, the BP oil refinery in Whiting is the largest in...
ice365.com
Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development
The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Applications are now available for the Cook County Sheriffs Office Commitment to Service Awards! Applications..."
North Palos School District 117 in Cook County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The North Palos School District 117, which teaches 3,428 students, reported... Posted in:. Places:. 12:30. 12:18. 11:43. 11:33. 06:12.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Proposal to close Merrillville Town Court draws concern from school officials, Lake County clerk
A proposal to close the Merrillville Town Court is drawing backlash from the community and legal action from the Lake County Clerk's Office. In July, the Merrillville Town Council introduced an ordinance to abolish the court at the end of September, citing "increased economic challenges." During Tuesday's council meeting, Town...
secretchicago.com
This Lustrous West Side Landmark Will Move Forward With A Major Revamp In 2023
The Laramie State Bank building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has been an “endangered art deco gem” of the West Side since becoming vacant in 2012. Built at 5200 W. Chicago Avenue in 1929 the exuberant three-story bank was opened to great fanfare at the end of a decade when Austin’s population was thriving. The redevelopment of the historic Laramie State Bank in Austin is now making strides toward starting in the spring of 2023, with tenants moving in by 2025.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
Comments / 0