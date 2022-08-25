Read full article on original website
Verstappen and Leclerc among six taking grid penalties in Belgium
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among six drivers to get large grid penalties at the Belgian Grand Prix for power unit and gearbox components. On the return from the mid-season break, multiple teams have opted to take grid drops at Spa-Francorchamps as it is a track where you can traditionally overtake. The top two in the championship will both start at the back of the grid as a result of picking up more than 20 positions of penalties, with Verstappen taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.
Audi to name F1 team by end of 2022, explains Porsche separation
Audi says it will confirm the identity of the Formula 1 team it is going to invest in before the end of 2022, and has explained why its power unit program will be completely separate from Porsche’s planned entry. The two Volkswagen Group brands have been investigating Formula 1...
Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.
Rookie Zilisch powers to third MX-5 Cup win of 2022 at VIR
Rookie standout Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) earned his third Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires victory of the season in Sunday’s race at VIRginia International Raceway. After a race-long battle with defending champion Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) and defending rookie of the year Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing), Zilisch beat Wagner to the finish line by 0.5s.
Hamilton can't wait to be rid of 2022 Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton says he can’t wait to get rid of the 2022 Mercedes after qualifying 1.8s behind Max Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen already had a grid penalty that sees him start a long way down the order, but he duly posted the fastest lap of qualifying by over 0.6s ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. One race on from George Russell’s pole position in Hungary, Mercedes had hopes of being close to the top two teams but Hamilton was the lead driver and will start fourth behind Fernando Alonso.
Verstappen shows strong pace in second Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen set an imposing benchmark in second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix despite tricky slippery conditions. The cool track, which had been sprinkled intermittently with rain throughout the day and endured another shower in the final 10 minutes, offered grip at a premium, but the Dutchman mastered the slick circuit to set a best time of 1m45.507s with his Red Bull. The only blot in his copybook was the stewards noting him for a potential practice start infringement when the cars lined up on the grid after the checkered flag, which at worst would likely lead to a reprimand.
Verstappen confident of ‘at least’ a podium chance from 15th
Max Verstappen says he is aiming for at least a podium finish if not victory in the Belgian Grand Prix despite starting from 15th on the grid. Power unit penalties for a number of drivers have completely changed the grid compared to the final qualifying order, with Verstappen one of those needing to drop to the back. However, the championship leader limited the damage with a dominant qualifying performance as he set the fastest time by over 0.6s, and he thinks he has the car to climb through into the top three.
‘Ferrari always does some strange strategy’ - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says he didn’t expect to be racing Charles Leclerc on the final lap of the Belgian Grand Prix but that “Ferrari always does some strange strategy”. Leclerc was running a comfortable fifth after starting in 15th place and recovering from an enforced early pit stop, but Ferrari brought him in at the start of the penultimate lap to fit soft tires and try to set the fastest lap.
Verstappen cruises to Belgian GP victory from 14th
Max Verstappen landed a major boost to his championship campaign with a peerless drive to victory in the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen started the race from 14th on the grid but made scintillating progress from lights out. He made five positions up on the first lap alone and continued scything through the field after a brief safety car intervention to clear the stricken cars of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
Piastri's contract to be reviewed by FIA on Monday
The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) will meet on Monday to review the dispute between Alpine and McLaren over Oscar Piastri’s contract. Alpine named Piastri as a race driver for 2023 after Fernando Alonso’s decision to join Aston Martin, but the Australian had already signed a deal with McLaren with the intention of replacing Daniel Ricciardo. When McLaren submitted its contract with the CRB it believed there was no conflict, but Alpine then provided documents that requires a hearing to identify which agreement takes priority.
Sainz on Belgian GP pole after Verstappen penalty
Max Verstappen dominated qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix but Carlos Sainz will start from pole after an intriguing Saturday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps. Verstappen, title rival Charles Leclerc and five other drivers started qualifying carrying heavy grid penalties for power unit changes that will send them to the back of the grid.
53rd Polaris Crandon World Championships: The best value in American motorsports?
Reflecting a highly cooperative effort by a diverse group of race series, corporate partners and off-road competitors from America, Mexico and Canada, Crandon International Raceway has released the most action-packed schedule in the 53-year history of the Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races. Offering four days of on-track action, an...
What's behind Malukas's dramatic turnaround?
Coming off his starring run to second at Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, rookie David Malukas placed an exclamation point on the trend he’s been forming over the last two months. The Chicago native opened his IndyCar career by showing his age and inexperience, spinning No. 18 Dale...
De Phillippi, Skeen top time charts in first IMSA practice at VIR
Connor De Phillippi and Mike Skeen were the quickest drivers in the opening session for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes. De Phillippi topped GTD PRO and overall, with a 1m45.196s lap in the No.25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3. Skeen...
DeFrancesco set to return with Andretti Autosport in 2023
Devlin DeFrancesco’s seat at Andretti Autosport is safe for 2023. Signed to a two-year deal, the Canadian rookie’s hold on the No. 29 Honda was called into question when outreaches to more experienced drivers with offers to step into the car next season recently came to light. Both sides are known to have looked at other opportunities that would have ended their relationship after the season finale in September, but as of this week, RACER understands those efforts have been mutually halted.
Red Bull showing interest in adding Herta to F1 driver market
Red Bull has shown an interest in signing Colton Herta amid the ongoing movement in the Formula 1 driver market, RACER understands. Herta is currently an Andretti Autosport driver, but has an F1 testing deal with McLaren, and is considered a potential option to replace Daniel Ricciardo if the FIA Contract Recognition Board (CRB) rules in favor of Alpine when it meets to discuss Oscar Piastri’s future on Monday.
Alfa Romeo to end Sauber deal by end of 2023
Alfa Romeo says it will end its title sponsorship of Sauber by the end of 2023, ahead of the expected takeover of the team by Audi. On Friday morning, Audi officially announced its entry into Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier, with the German manufacturer saying it would finalize its team partnership by the end of the year. RACER understands that Audi is set to purchase a majority stake in the Sauber setup that is currently branded as Alfa Romeo, and Alfa Romeo has now issued a statement announcing next year will be its last with the team.
Hamilton accepts blame but unhappy with Alonso comments
Lewis Hamilton says the collision with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian Grand Prix was his fault, but that the Spaniard’s comments over team radio mean he won’t speak to him in person. Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside at Les Combes on the opening lap...
Gonzales, from last to first, wins MX-5 Cup thriller at VIR
Tyler Gonzalez (No. 51 Copeland Motorsports) scored his third Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires win of the season at VIRginia International Raceway after starting from the last row of the grid on Saturday. Gonzalez fought through the field for 45 minutes to take the win by 0.076s over Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports). Defending champion Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) completed the podium.
Technical upgrades: Belgian GP
The entire grid has brought new parts to the Belgian Grand Prix but it’s McLaren with the largest number of upgrades at Spa-Francorchamps. At a track that features a number of long, high-speed sections, there is an emphasis on revised rear wings and circuit-specific updates, with Ferrari and Mercedes both tweaking their rear wings; Mercedes also brings an update to the floor and front wing endplates. Red Bull has reprofiled sidepods and rear suspension shrouding.
