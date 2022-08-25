Read full article on original website
Related
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 1, Georgia Week 2
(WTXL) — High school football in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend is scheduled to be contested Friday as most schools in Florida begin their regular seasons, while schools in Georgia are set for Week 2 of their seasons. LIVE SCOREBOARD. GEORGIA -WEEK 2. Friday. at Brookwood 53, Wewahitchka...
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Soggy Friday in store
TALLAHASSEE — Another round of rain and storms is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend. Some showers Friday will be heavy at times. Keep in mind heavy rain falling...
Comments / 0