Niagara County, NY

WNY gathers for International Opioid Awareness Day

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Earlier this spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that U.S. drug overdoses reached an all-time high last year with over 100,000 Americans dying from overdose deaths. With Fentanyl driving those numbers even higher, more communities, including right here in Western New York,...
WEST SENECA, NY
Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
BUFFALO, NY
Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach once again. This is the eighth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming...
OLCOTT, NY
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
#Invasive Species#Moth#Insect#Fruit#Caterpillars#West Senec
DMV launches new online service to help customers access records

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money. The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.
TECHNOLOGY
Change comes to New York's gun laws

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is making New York State’s gun laws some of the strictest in the nation by implementing new statewide laws to bolster restrictions on concealed carry. The change, which went into effect Thursday, comes after a federal judge denied a motion to...
POLITICS
Medication-assisted treatment program begins at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the start of a medication-assisted treatment program at the holding center. People who are already taking medication such as suboxone or methadone for a substance-use disorder can keep taking it after they're admitted to the jail. Other people are assessed as they come into the holding center and given that medication if they need it.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
National Buffalo Wing Festival forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium this year and the weather will (mostly) cooperate for this highly anticipated event. The festival will be hosted both Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is...
BUFFALO, NY
New law sparks confusion over whipped cream sales

QUEENS, N.Y. — QUEENS, N.Y. -- There is a relatively new law in New York State restricting who can buy whipped cream chargers - the cartridges filled with nitrous oxide used in whipped cream dispensers. This law went into effect back in November and bans people who are under...
FOOD & DRINKS
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
BUFFALO, NY
Pegulas to take Abacus Settlements public through SPAC deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Terry Pegula’s specialty purpose acquisition company announced it had found a company to buy. In a $618 million deal, East Resources Acquisition Corp. will acquire life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets. The combined entity will be called Abacus Life and trade under ABAL on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the transaction closes.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
