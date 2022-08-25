Read full article on original website
WNY gathers for International Opioid Awareness Day
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Earlier this spring, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that U.S. drug overdoses reached an all-time high last year with over 100,000 Americans dying from overdose deaths. With Fentanyl driving those numbers even higher, more communities, including right here in Western New York,...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes found in Erie County surveillance pool
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents are being reminded to control the mosquito population following the discovery of the West Nile virus in Erie County. On Tuesday, the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) issued the reminder after the virus was detected in mosquitoes collected in recently conducted surveillance pool testing in the county.
Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
State lawmakers push for CDC to give new guidance over healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccination requirements
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers went into effect on August 26, 2021, guidelines have changed. Over the summer the CDC changed exposure and isolation guidance. Now Republicans in the legislature want the CDC to address vaccine requirements for healthcare workers. "It's absolutely...
2 On Your Side
Sidewalks, taxes, and seat licenses are top concerns from the public for the Bills stadium, according to documents obtained by WGRZ
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was only one public scoping session regarding the new Bills stadium. That was held on July 14. However, the public had until July 28 to let their voice be heard through submitted comments via the Buffalo Bills SEQR website. 2 On Your Side filed...
Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach once again. This is the eighth beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming...
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
Erie County Clerk's Office busy as people seek pistol permits in bid to beat deadline
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For gun owners across Western New York and the rest of the state it's a race to get in under the wire before new laws take effect Thursday, Sept. 1. The laws were a response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that struck down the state's restrictions on pistol permits.
NFTA receives another $5M in push for electric bus fleet
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is making some progress in its mission to go electric. The agency showed off one of its new electric buses on Thursday as part of an announcement of nearly $5 million from Washington to buy 10 more. The NFTA already has 10 such buses.
Some WNY religious leaders question new state law on concealed carry for parishioners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state's new gun reforms took effect on Thursday with new requirements for permit applications and restrictions on areas where concealed weapons cannot be carried. With the changes an interesting question popped up for some groups that are now categorized as a "sensitive location." That...
Every Erie County classroom is getting a new air purifier
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — When kids head back to school this year, every one of them in Erie County will be going to a classroom with an air purifier made by a company right here in Buffalo. "Of course, we hope COVID numbers go down, but the air purifiers...
DMV launches new online service to help customers access records
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new service aimed at saving customers time and money. The 'Records Request Navigator' is a tool that will enable customers to figure out what records they need, the best way to get them and then how to get them. It will allow customers to request and pay for those records online rather than mailing a request. The service can be accessed through the department's website.
Change comes to New York's gun laws
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is making New York State’s gun laws some of the strictest in the nation by implementing new statewide laws to bolster restrictions on concealed carry. The change, which went into effect Thursday, comes after a federal judge denied a motion to...
Special canoes make maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some special canoes were launched Wednesday for their maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. A few of those canoes were actually built by kids between the ages of 8 and 13. Those kids took part in the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya summer program day camp.
Medication-assisted treatment program begins at Erie County Holding Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the start of a medication-assisted treatment program at the holding center. People who are already taking medication such as suboxone or methadone for a substance-use disorder can keep taking it after they're admitted to the jail. Other people are assessed as they come into the holding center and given that medication if they need it.
National Buffalo Wing Festival forecast
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium this year and the weather will (mostly) cooperate for this highly anticipated event. The festival will be hosted both Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is...
New law sparks confusion over whipped cream sales
QUEENS, N.Y. — QUEENS, N.Y. -- There is a relatively new law in New York State restricting who can buy whipped cream chargers - the cartridges filled with nitrous oxide used in whipped cream dispensers. This law went into effect back in November and bans people who are under...
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
Pegulas to take Abacus Settlements public through SPAC deal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Terry Pegula’s specialty purpose acquisition company announced it had found a company to buy. In a $618 million deal, East Resources Acquisition Corp. will acquire life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets. The combined entity will be called Abacus Life and trade under ABAL on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the transaction closes.
