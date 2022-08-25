Cheryl Burke’s Eye-Popping TikTok About a Cheating Ex

Cheryl Burke is grabbing everyone’s attention with her latest TikTok!

In the bombshell video, Burke slammed an unnamed ex for cheating. Along with a clip set to Adele’s hit song “When We Were Young,” she wrote, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”

Along with looking displeased, she added, “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

While she didn’t name anyone specifically, some speculated that she was talking about ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. They had been on and off since 2007, but called it quits in February of this year after more than two years of marriage. She eventually filed for divorce.

The couple met when Cheryl was paired with Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006. They started dating in 2007, but split in 2008. They rekindled their relationship in 2017 and get married two years later.

Despite what some people may think, a source insisted to Page Six, “The post was intentionally not specific. Cheryl has been in abusive relationships in the past, and her reference to an ex could be any one of those subjects.”

“Extra” reached out to Cheryl and Matthew for comment, but have yet to hear back.

A few months ago, Burke discussed dating again amid her divorce while promoting her podcast “Burke in the Game.”

She told “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, “The word dating makes me want to throw up a little bit right now, so I’m clearly not ready for that, but eventually, hopefully find love.”

She admitted she was scared to date again, saying, “I haven’t been in the dating scene and since before, maybe dating apps were invented.”

Matthew was most recently spotted with TLC singer Chili aka Rozonda Thomas.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen enjoying each other’s company at the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

Chili’s rep insisted they aren’t dating and are just friends.