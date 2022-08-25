J.Lo & Ben Affleck Pose with Store Staff While Honeymooning in Italy (Pics)

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, enjoyed some retail therapy while honeymooning in Italy.

The newlyweds popped into the home goods store Decio Immagine Casa in Menaggio, where they perused the shelves and even posed with employees.

Decio shared the pics on Instagram, writing in Italian, “UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥.”

J.Lo stunned in a yellow off-the-shoulder sundress and sunglasses, while Ben kept it casual in jeans and a light-brown button-down shirt.

The couple just celebrated their nuptials with a big wedding in Georgia, and now the lovebirds are enjoying time together Italy.

The pair was recently spotted having dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, and DailyMail.com shared a video depicting a lively conversation as Ben got animated, speaking rapidly and moving his hands.

Photos also show he pulled up a phone revealing what appears to be wedding pics on the screen.

Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a white dress with her hair pulled back in a casual updo, while Ben, 50, wore slacks and a blue shirt.

Photographers also snapped the couple on a speedboat. They appeared to be alone on the boat, aside from the captain and co-captain.

The legally said “I do” in Las Vegas in July, but the Italy sightings come just days after their lareger Georgia wedding celebration.

Vogue just shared new details about the nuptials, reporting J.Lo wore Ralph Lauren Couture for the occasion and that celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

Afterward the guests, who also wore white, were treated to a cocktail reception at the house and dinner in the barn by Chef Bruce Moffett and Cru Catering. Followed by, dessert by Minette Rushing Custom Cakes and a dance party courtesy of DJ Dubz. The night reportedly included a fireworks display, too!