ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Pose with Store Staff While Honeymooning in Italy (Pics)

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvChk_0hV9IX0C00

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, enjoyed some retail therapy while honeymooning in Italy.

The newlyweds popped into the home goods store Decio Immagine Casa in Menaggio, where they perused the shelves and even posed with employees.

Decio shared the pics on Instagram, writing in Italian, “UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥.”

J.Lo stunned in a yellow off-the-shoulder sundress and sunglasses, while Ben kept it casual in jeans and a light-brown button-down shirt.

The couple just celebrated their nuptials with a big wedding in Georgia, and now the lovebirds are enjoying time together Italy.

The pair was recently spotted having dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, and DailyMail.com shared a video depicting a lively conversation as Ben got animated, speaking rapidly and moving his hands.

Photos also show he pulled up a phone revealing what appears to be wedding pics on the screen.

Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a white dress with her hair pulled back in a casual updo, while Ben, 50, wore slacks and a blue shirt.

Photographers also snapped the couple on a speedboat. They appeared to be alone on the boat, aside from the captain and co-captain.

The legally said “I do” in Las Vegas in July, but the Italy sightings come just days after their lareger Georgia wedding celebration.

Vogue just shared new details about the nuptials, reporting J.Lo wore Ralph Lauren Couture for the occasion and that celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

Afterward the guests, who also wore white, were treated to a cocktail reception at the house and dinner in the barn by Chef Bruce Moffett and Cru Catering. Followed by, dessert by Minette Rushing Custom Cakes and a dance party courtesy of DJ Dubz. The night reportedly included a fireworks display, too!

Comments / 6

Related
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jay Shetty
StyleCaster

Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’

Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Here’s Where A-Rod Was During J-Lo & Ben’s Wedding & What He Thinks of Them Getting Married

After their publicized breakup last year, many fans are asking: where was Alex Rodriguez during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding?  Well, A-Rod was working out, as usual. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Yankees baseball player was seen at UFC Gym in Miami during the weekend of J-Lo and Ben’s nuptials. “He was very cool, inviting and easygoing,” LJ Smooth said who spotted him at the gym. “He was working out at the gym at the time and I saw him and walked up to him.” J-Lo and Ben had their second wedding at his estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Italy#Wedding#Las Vegas#J Lo Ben Affleck Pose#Decio Immagine Casa#Italian#Dailymail Com#Ceremon
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

All the Details on Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's Wedding Cake

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love. The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. A source tells...
JACKSON, WY
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
extratv

extratv

78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy