Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album. “I thought it would be a fun moment to...
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
It’s showtime! On Sunday, the biggest names in music gathered for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X top this year’s list of nominees with seven nominations each. They are followed closely behind by Doja Cat and Harry Styles, who both received six nominations. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, and Ed Sheeran also received nods for their work this year.
Jack Harlow Enlists Fergie for a ‘First Class’ VMAs 2022 Opening Performance
When Jack Harlow first hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage last year, he emerged from the makeshift jail cell choreographer Sean Bankhead delegated him to in a black leather fit to tell us about how he hadn’t peaked in high school and was, in fact, out here getting cuter. “Industry Baby,” his record-breaking collaboration with Lil Nas X, is up for six awards at this year’s ceremony — including the coveted Video of the Year – but the Kentucky rapper already has his sights set on his next big VMAs moment: taking flight with a “First Class” performance, joined onstage by Fergie, whose 2006 song “Glamorous” was famously sampled in the hit single.
Lizzo (and a Bunch of Her Mini-Mes) Bring Colorful Visuals and Choreo to the VMAs Stage
Grrrrl, we were ready for this performance! Lizzo took the stage with a few versions of herself for her performance at the VMAs on Sunday night. Backed by some colorful vocals, the Special singer — in a bubblegum pink outfit — opened her set with a snippet of “About Damn Time.”
Taylor! Blackpink! J Balvin! What the Stars Wore (and Said) on the VMAs Red Carpet
Even before Blackpink threw it down on the MTV Video Music Awards stage, the girl group was serving designer drama on the VMAs black carpet. Making their U.S. award show debut, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé served up a dose of high fashion on the carpet, choosing sophistication over provocation in ensembles from Chanel, Dior, Celine and Saint-Laurent (each of the girls works with their respective fashion houses as a global ambassador).
Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album, ‘Midnights,’ Set for October
Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album, “Midnights,” set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal of the album came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year, although she waited until midnight ET to reveal the name of the forthcoming record on her social media, along with not-quite-complete album art.
