When Jack Harlow first hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage last year, he emerged from the makeshift jail cell choreographer Sean Bankhead delegated him to in a black leather fit to tell us about how he hadn’t peaked in high school and was, in fact, out here getting cuter. “Industry Baby,” his record-breaking collaboration with Lil Nas X, is up for six awards at this year’s ceremony — including the coveted Video of the Year – but the Kentucky rapper already has his sights set on his next big VMAs moment: taking flight with a “First Class” performance, joined onstage by Fergie, whose 2006 song “Glamorous” was famously sampled in the hit single.

