Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
5 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Visit Before Summer Is Over
No one ever wants to let go of summer in New Jersey. We live for the beaches the boardwalks and the amazing restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Well, it’s time for all of us to realize that the summer of 2022 is quickly winding down, so we need to get some things checked off our bucket lists before it’s too late. We thought we would help with a quick list of the 5 Jersey Shore restaurants you can’t miss before summer ends. You may not get to all of them, but you can certainly try.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB・
New Jersey’s best free beach right outside of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12 Foods That Define New Jersey
From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state. The Jersey Shore has many iconic stops, but these are the must-sees when you take a trip down the shore!
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup
New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
msn.com
Feast On Fresh Crab At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In New Jersey
Craving seafood, but don’t want to drive all the way down the shore? Head to Williamstown, where a little family-owned seafood shack is sitting right on the side of the Black Horse Pike. Big Daddy’s is a roadside restaurant that serves up some of the best fresh seafood in South Jersey. Stop in for seafood and soul food!
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/29
7 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
visitsouthjersey.com
New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey
PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
The NJEA Went Down to Georgia to Find Extremist Parent Because There Were None in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – We all know how the old song goes. The devil went down...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
boatlyfe.com
A New Jersey Tripletail?
College kid Steve Coponi had been heading out on his family’s boat, the Liv-Ven 4 Reel, all summer. On August 25, they were fishing around the hi-flier lobster pot markers 20 miles off the New Jersey coastline looking for mahi mahi. Instead they found something strange: a tripletail!. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
How’d you like to live at the mall? It’ll be possible in N.J.
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center with apartments took a step forward this week when the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
Send A South Jersey Teacher Lasagna To Celebrate New School Year
It's almost time for the kids to head back to school here in the Garden State. That means it's time for teachers to get back into the classrooms. Summer's almost over which means their free time is just about gone until next year. You've heard of bringing good ole' teach an apple on the first day of school. What about taking it up a notch in the form of food New Jersey knows best: Italian!
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0