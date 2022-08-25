ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WLTX.com

Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up. Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community. Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to incident downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
msn.com

Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22

One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WALTERBORO, SC

