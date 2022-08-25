Read full article on original website
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the man who evaded police after kidnapping his daughter was located and arrested on Sunday. Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a...
Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up. Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community. Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning...
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
South Carolina deputies arrest man hiding in wall after hourslong standoff
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities found a man hiding in the wall at a home on Johns Island, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the home on Abram Road to help Mount Pleasant police serve a […]
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
Victim’s family in deadly NCPD officer-involved crash seeking justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash in North Charleston is calling for justice. Raudnesia Waring died on July 5th when authorities said a North Charleston Police Officer crashed into her car at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue. She was 24 years old. On […]
Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Charleston Police respond to incident downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22
One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
