Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Inside Indiana Business
Community Hospital’s new CEO
Community Healthcare System has named Randy Neiswonger chief executive officer of Community Hospital in Munster, succeeding Luis Molina, who is retiring. Neiswonger has held executive leadership positions in hospital operations and patient care, including recent oversight of University of Chicago Medicine’s Community Hospital and Health Division. The announcement was...
nwi.life
PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
WNDU
Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
nwi.life
$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities
Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Kicking off the year at MCHS
July 28 marked the return date of counselors to work for Michigan City High School (MCHS). Counselors began creating schedules for the returning classes as well as the incoming freshman class of 2026.Then, on August 8 the teachers of MCHS joined counselors in getting to work in preparation for the new school year. Teachers started creating their lesson plans for their first day of school and meeting their new classes.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Digging up success at Thomas Edison High School
Just recently, Thomas Edison High School’s girls' volleyball had tryouts introducing the new junior varsity (JV) and varsity players to the team! With the season approaching, the team hosted its first fundraiser of the season selling spirit wear shirts. On August 5, Indiana University Northwest allowed the volleyball team...
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Hammond high school's football put on probation, coaches reprimanded
The football program at a high school in Hammond has been placed on probation, because of how an assistant coach tried to recruit players from another school.
nwi.life
Grab a yummy coffee at Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting
Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting has been open since June 2020 and is owned by brother and sister duo Gabe Mauch and Kate Mauch-Sheehan. Grindhouse all started after Gabe Mauch and his sister graduated from culinary school. They both were big fans of coffee and they thought it would be the best fit for them.
WNDU
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. A “Radiothon” hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana. IU South Bend students react to plan for student loan forgiveness. Updated: 26 minutes ago. 16 News...
WNDU
30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
msn.com
INDOT to hold public and virtual meetings to study U.S. 31 & U.S. 30
Two major highways are about to undergo an extensive public study. The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear your concerns for U.S. 30 and U.S. 31. The study will go from now until the fall of 2024. In that time, INDOT plans to hold several public and virtual meetings...
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Home Featured on Network TV Show
(La Porte, IN) - A house in La Porte has been featured on a major network television show. The A&E Network show “Move or Improve” was in the Maple City a few months ago to tape an episode. The premise of the show is a homebuyer who is contemplating fixing up their current home, or just buying another one.
Whitmer declares energy emergency in Michigan after fire prompts shutdown of Indiana refinery
A fire at BP’s oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana, last week has led Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift some restrictions on gas in hopes of lessening the impact felt from the incident.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in just seven days
Those who live in Evanston, Illinois, have just seven more days to sign up for a basic income program that will provide $500 a month for one year.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
