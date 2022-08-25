ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Community Hospital’s new CEO

Community Healthcare System has named Randy Neiswonger chief executive officer of Community Hospital in Munster, succeeding Luis Molina, who is retiring. Neiswonger has held executive leadership positions in hospital operations and patient care, including recent oversight of University of Chicago Medicine’s Community Hospital and Health Division. The announcement was...
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

PNW ushers in school year with welcome rallies

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a Welcome Rally at both its Westville and Hammond campuses to give students a chance to connect, sign up for campus organizations and extracurriculars and discover all the resources PNW has to offer. “It’s great getting our students to...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Local South Bend church celebrates 150th year anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

$3 million donation will transform CPHS Baseball and Softball Facilities

Photo provided by the Crown Point Community School Corporation. The baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School will undergo major renovations thanks to a generous $3 million donation. The donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous at this time. The money will upgrade the facilities and create a community and family-friendly space for Crown Point residents and visitors.
CROWN POINT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Michigan City, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Michigan City, IN
Lifestyle
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Kicking off the year at MCHS

July 28 marked the return date of counselors to work for Michigan City High School (MCHS). Counselors began creating schedules for the returning classes as well as the incoming freshman class of 2026.Then, on August 8 the teachers of MCHS joined counselors in getting to work in preparation for the new school year. Teachers started creating their lesson plans for their first day of school and meeting their new classes.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Digging up success at Thomas Edison High School

Just recently, Thomas Edison High School’s girls' volleyball had tryouts introducing the new junior varsity (JV) and varsity players to the team! With the season approaching, the team hosted its first fundraiser of the season selling spirit wear shirts. On August 5, Indiana University Northwest allowed the volleyball team...
LAKE STATION, IN
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Family Again Stricken by Fire

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
LA PORTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Fat People#Bariatric Surgery#Accreditation#Franciscan#Quality Program
nwi.life

Grab a yummy coffee at Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting

Grindhouse Cafe in Whiting has been open since June 2020 and is owned by brother and sister duo Gabe Mauch and Kate Mauch-Sheehan. Grindhouse all started after Gabe Mauch and his sister graduated from culinary school. They both were big fans of coffee and they thought it would be the best fit for them.
WHITING, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
WNDU

30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte Home Featured on Network TV Show

(La Porte, IN) - A house in La Porte has been featured on a major network television show. The A&E Network show “Move or Improve” was in the Maple City a few months ago to tape an episode. The premise of the show is a homebuyer who is contemplating fixing up their current home, or just buying another one.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy