Team principal Otmar Szafnauer says Alpine doesn’t feel let down by Fernando Alonso despite him leaving for Aston Martin with little warning. Alonso had been in negotiations about a new deal at Alpine but wanted a longer contract than the initial one year on offer, and had not agreed terms with his existing team when leaving the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break. The following morning he was confirmed as an Aston Martin driver on a multi-year deal but Szafnauer says it was the Spaniard’s prerogative to look for the best terms he could get.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO