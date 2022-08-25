Read full article on original website
Audi to name F1 team by end of 2022, explains Porsche separation
Audi says it will confirm the identity of the Formula 1 team it is going to invest in before the end of 2022, and has explained why its power unit program will be completely separate from Porsche’s planned entry. The two Volkswagen Group brands have been investigating Formula 1...
Another F1 domino fell. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 seats for the 2023 season.
Daniel Ricciardo is officially out at McLaren, which clears up the picture a little bit. But there are still plenty of unknowns.
Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.
Sainz tops Belgian GP practice 1
Carlos Sainz bested Charles Leclerc to the top spot in a damp first practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, that was overshadowed by six drivers being confirmed as having back-of-grid starts for Sunday. Just 0.069s split the Ferrari teammates, with title leader Max Verstappen 0.2s adrift in third for...
Alpine not 'let down' by Alonso's move to Aston Martin - Szafnauer
Team principal Otmar Szafnauer says Alpine doesn’t feel let down by Fernando Alonso despite him leaving for Aston Martin with little warning. Alonso had been in negotiations about a new deal at Alpine but wanted a longer contract than the initial one year on offer, and had not agreed terms with his existing team when leaving the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break. The following morning he was confirmed as an Aston Martin driver on a multi-year deal but Szafnauer says it was the Spaniard’s prerogative to look for the best terms he could get.
Verstappen shows strong pace in second Belgian GP practice
Max Verstappen set an imposing benchmark in second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix despite tricky slippery conditions. The cool track, which had been sprinkled intermittently with rain throughout the day and endured another shower in the final 10 minutes, offered grip at a premium, but the Dutchman mastered the slick circuit to set a best time of 1m45.507s with his Red Bull. The only blot in his copybook was the stewards noting him for a potential practice start infringement when the cars lined up on the grid after the checkered flag, which at worst would likely lead to a reprimand.
‘Ferrari always does some strange strategy’ - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says he didn’t expect to be racing Charles Leclerc on the final lap of the Belgian Grand Prix but that “Ferrari always does some strange strategy”. Leclerc was running a comfortable fifth after starting in 15th place and recovering from an enforced early pit stop, but Ferrari brought him in at the start of the penultimate lap to fit soft tires and try to set the fastest lap.
Piastri's contract to be reviewed by FIA on Monday
The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) will meet on Monday to review the dispute between Alpine and McLaren over Oscar Piastri’s contract. Alpine named Piastri as a race driver for 2023 after Fernando Alonso’s decision to join Aston Martin, but the Australian had already signed a deal with McLaren with the intention of replacing Daniel Ricciardo. When McLaren submitted its contract with the CRB it believed there was no conflict, but Alpine then provided documents that requires a hearing to identify which agreement takes priority.
Verstappen cruises to Belgian GP victory from 14th
Max Verstappen landed a major boost to his championship campaign with a peerless drive to victory in the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen started the race from 14th on the grid but made scintillating progress from lights out. He made five positions up on the first lap alone and continued scything through the field after a brief safety car intervention to clear the stricken cars of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
Leclerc feeling down as Red Bull 'on another planet completely' at Spa
Charles Leclerc says Red Bull was “on another planet completely” in the Belgian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen won from 14th on the grid and Ferrari failed to maximize its chances. A tire error in qualifying saw Leclerc with just one new set for the race. Having climbed...
Audi confirms 2026 F1 entry as power unit supplier
Audi has confirmed it will enter Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier, ahead of an expected takeover of the Sauber team currently branded as Alfa Romeo. The German manufacturer made the announcement alongside Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the Belgian Grand Prix, confirming the new power unit regulations and cost cap make it the right time to enter. It follows years of interest from the Volkswagen Group, and recent approvals for both Audi and Porsche to push ahead with potential involvement in F1.
Sainz on Belgian GP pole after Verstappen penalty
Max Verstappen dominated qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix but Carlos Sainz will start from pole after an intriguing Saturday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps. Verstappen, title rival Charles Leclerc and five other drivers started qualifying carrying heavy grid penalties for power unit changes that will send them to the back of the grid.
Hamilton accepts blame but unhappy with Alonso comments
Lewis Hamilton says the collision with Fernando Alonso in the Belgian Grand Prix was his fault, but that the Spaniard’s comments over team radio mean he won’t speak to him in person. Hamilton was trying to overtake Alonso around the outside at Les Combes on the opening lap...
Starting P6 for Williams has Albon bullish on his chances at Spa
Alex Albon believes he has the car to try and hold onto a top-10 finish in the Belgian Grand Prix after qualifying in sixth place. Williams has a quick car in a straight line, in part due to its lower levels of downforce compared to most other teams this season, and Albon duly exploited it to reach Q3 on merit, setting the 10th-fastest time in Q2. He ended the final part of qualifying in the same place but grid penalties for Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris promoted him to sixth, and he is targeting points on Sunday.
Red Bull showing interest in adding Herta to F1 driver market
Red Bull has shown an interest in signing Colton Herta amid the ongoing movement in the Formula 1 driver market, RACER understands. Herta is currently an Andretti Autosport driver, but has an F1 testing deal with McLaren, and is considered a potential option to replace Daniel Ricciardo if the FIA Contract Recognition Board (CRB) rules in favor of Alpine when it meets to discuss Oscar Piastri’s future on Monday.
Alfa Romeo to end Sauber deal by end of 2023
Alfa Romeo says it will end its title sponsorship of Sauber by the end of 2023, ahead of the expected takeover of the team by Audi. On Friday morning, Audi officially announced its entry into Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier, with the German manufacturer saying it would finalize its team partnership by the end of the year. RACER understands that Audi is set to purchase a majority stake in the Sauber setup that is currently branded as Alfa Romeo, and Alfa Romeo has now issued a statement announcing next year will be its last with the team.
Hawksworth, Read fastest in second IMSA practice at VIR
The final minutes of the second practice session of an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekend are usually a flurry of teams throwing sticker tires on the cars for qualifying simulations and quickly changing fast laps. Saturday morning, the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team threw down early, though. Jack Hawksworth set a time of 1m43.984s in the No. 14 RC F GT3 to lead GTD PRO and overall, an average lap speed of 113.21mph around the 3.27-mile, 17-turn VIRginia International Raceway, in preparation for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR.
Technical upgrades: Belgian GP
The entire grid has brought new parts to the Belgian Grand Prix but it’s McLaren with the largest number of upgrades at Spa-Francorchamps. At a track that features a number of long, high-speed sections, there is an emphasis on revised rear wings and circuit-specific updates, with Ferrari and Mercedes both tweaking their rear wings; Mercedes also brings an update to the floor and front wing endplates. Red Bull has reprofiled sidepods and rear suspension shrouding.
VP Racing SportsCar Challenge final schedule set
IMSA has finalized the six-event, 12-race schedule for the inaugural season of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, the new sprint series that will feature LMP3 prototypes and GT4 machinery that kicks off in 2023. Events at Daytona International Speedway and Lime Rock Park have been added to the schedule,...
