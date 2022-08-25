Miami Hurricanes 2025 Recruiting Tracker: Canes Make QB Colin Hurley's First Cut

Looking at the top prospects that Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are recruiting for the class of 2025.

To win big in college football today, a college football staff must continually recruit top talent. That includes making overtures to underclassmen, a trend happening across top programs coast to coast.

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are actively recruiting prospects across the country from the class of 2025, even.

One of the biggest areas of importance is recruiting south Florida much better than the previous Miami staffs, but Cristobal and his staff are also recruiting selectively throughout Florida and with specific top-notch prospects across the United States.

AUGUST 25, 12:00 pm UPDATE:

Class of 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley released his top 12 schools via Instagram this week and the Miami Hurricanes are still in the running for the young gunslinger. Hurley plays for Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla., and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year last season as a freshman.

In his first high school season, Hurley posted 2,146 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air to lead Trinity Christian to a State Championship. Already 6-foot and 215 pounds going into his sophomore season, he’s ranked as a consensus top 100 overall ’25 prospect. The Hurricanes have a strong 2023 QB class, but it’s never too early to secure the field general of the future and Hurley looks as promising as any passer his age.

Coach Mario Cristobal and the Canes will have their work cut out for them in this recruiting battle though, as Hurley’s also named in-state rivals Florida and Florida State in his final dozen. This could end up being another contest for state supremacy on the recruiting trail when he narrows down the list further.

JUNE 15, 10:00 am UPDATE:

A legacy Miami Hurricanes recruit will be on campus on Wednesday.

Sinorice Moss Jr., yes the son of the former Miami and NFL wide receiver and return man, is set to compete for Mario Cristobal and company at a prospect camp. The class of 2025 prospect is just a rising-sophomore running back at Davie (Fla.) Western High School.

Moss just picked up his first scholarship offer, also from a local program in Florida Memorial University, though he is expected to develop into an FBS recruit over the next three years.

On his Twitter bio, he already appears bigger than his father, listing himself at 5-foot-9, 193 pounds. Moss recently saw the Hurricanes in action at UM's spring game, where he got some time with running backs coach Kevin Smith in the process.

Moss Sr., younger brother of Miami legend Santana Moss, was a second-round NFL Draft pick of the New York Giants after caching 68 passes for 1,106 yards and nine touchdowns as a Hurricane. He was also a return specialist in college and in the league.

