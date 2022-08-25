ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield phone lines down, alternate number for 9-1-1

By James Clark
BROWNFIELD, Texas — The City of Brownfield said Thursday the phone lines at the Police Department were down.

“For all calls, 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency, please call 806-636-7724,” the city said. “We are working with our provider to get the issue resolved.”

