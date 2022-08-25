Brownfield phone lines down, alternate number for 9-1-1
BROWNFIELD, Texas — The City of Brownfield said Thursday the phone lines at the Police Department were down.
“For all calls, 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency, please call 806-636-7724,” the city said. “We are working with our provider to get the issue resolved.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0