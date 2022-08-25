ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!

Clown Bar – The Alliance for the Arts will be hosting a performance of Clown Bar from August 18th through the 28th. This immersive experience plunges you into the dark and secret world of these hilarious, yet frightening, gangster clowns. For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18x9eB_0hV9HNNx00

Craft Beer Dinner – The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce presents the 2nd annual SWFL Craft Beer Week over Labor Day 2022. The week includes a series of events throughout the area celebrating Southwest Florida’s craft breweries.

To purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6XCz_0hV9HNNx00

Nathan Wallace and RC Smith – The comedians will be performing at the Off The Hook Comedy Club on August 28th at 6:00pm. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for VIP.

For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6w1t_0hV9HNNx00

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire – The legendary rock acts will be taking over the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on Saturday, August 27th at 7:00pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOb2C_0hV9HNNx00

