Things to do in Southwest Florida this weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!

Clown Bar – The Alliance for the Arts will be hosting a performance of Clown Bar from August 18th through the 28th. This immersive experience plunges you into the dark and secret world of these hilarious, yet frightening, gangster clowns. For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE.

Craft Beer Dinner – The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce presents the 2nd annual SWFL Craft Beer Week over Labor Day 2022. The week includes a series of events throughout the area celebrating Southwest Florida’s craft breweries.

To purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

Nathan Wallace and RC Smith – The comedians will be performing at the Off The Hook Comedy Club on August 28th at 6:00pm. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for VIP.

For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire – The legendary rock acts will be taking over the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on Saturday, August 27th at 7:00pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets: CLICK HERE