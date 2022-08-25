Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Judge won't dismiss lawsuit from WA man imprisoned for 23 years in murder he didn't commit
Aug. 26—A federal judge has refused to dismiss civil-rights and malicious prosecution claims detailed in a lawsuit from a man who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein's Monday order affirmed recommendations from a magistrate judge who dismissed motions from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Monkeypox infecting some women and children in WA as outbreak spreads
Aug. 25—A King County infant has become infected with the monkeypox virus as the outbreak grows in Washington, prompting public health leaders to again remind medical providers of possible symptoms and call attention to the seriousness of the disease. While the threat of infection to the general public remains...
Yakima Herald Republic
Art Oberto, Seattle's sausage and jerky king, dies at 95
Aug. 28—Art Oberto wasn't satisfied with regular pens. He had to carry four-color pens, usually four at a time, that he would give out to anyone he met, even though the inscription identified the recipient as a thief. "Stolen from Art 'Oh Boy' Oberto," each pen was labeled. "Have fun now!"
Yakima Herald Republic
Why buying wine directly helps local wineries and winemakers
For wineries, direct-to-consumer sales can come in a variety of options, including selling wines via wine clubs, having wines available for purchase on a website or selling directly from a tasting room. Why is this important? Isn’t purchasing a bottle from a store just as supportive of our local wineries...
Yakima Herald Republic
Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival
PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW football notebook: Dom Hampton thriving in new “Husky” position
Change is hard, and for fifth year Husky Dom Hampton, change has been a constant over the past several years. The newest change might be the one that finally boosts his football career. After getting recruited to the University of Washington as a cornerback out of Centennial High School in...
