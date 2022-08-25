Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
100fmrockford.com
Evolve Dance Co. moves into new space at Edgebrook in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Evolve Dance Co. celebrated the start of a new chapter on Saturday as it showed off its new space inside Edgebrook Shops. The dance company has taken residence at 1643 N. Alpine Road after spending 17 years at Brynwood Square along Mulford Road. “There’s been a lot...
One Illinois BBQ Joint Hopes to Take Over Old Der Rathskeller Building in Rockford
When it comes to great places to get BBQ in the 815 area, Little Nick's BBQ on Aubrun Street is usually at the top of most people's list. Not only does Little Nick's serve up some awesome food and meat dishes, but they have awards to prove how awesome they are too...
WIFR
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area. Evolve, a dance studio now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford gets muddy for some weekend fun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Participants in a Rockford event spent their Saturday getting dirty in the mud. The Tough Mudder Chicago was in Rockford on the grounds of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The two main events included a giant wall climb and electric shock mud obstacle course. Participants showed off their skills while sharing […]
Scared Deer Rescued from Illinois Window Well by Firefighters
When wild deer find themselves in the middle of a neighborhood, sometimes bad things happen. In this case, it was all's well that ends well for a fawn who found herself stuck in the window well of a home in Illinois until firefighters came to her rescue. I saw this...
msn.com
Cats available for adoption in Rockford
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
msn.com
CherryVale Mall trampoline park to close
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) - Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has announced this will be the final weekend of operation for its trampoline park at CherryVale Mall. GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center, at 1949 S. Bell School Road, announced it will close permanently on Sunday, August 28th. “It is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
One of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Kicks Off Their 2022 Season Next Month
If stores can already be loaded with spooky merchandise, then I think it is a fine time to start making our 2022 Halloween plans!. As a long-time lover of Halloween, I must say it takes adequate preparation to do the season right. You must:. Watch 'Hocus Pocus' of your favorite...
The latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center
DeKalb Heavy rainfall 3.30 inches through 5:30 pm CDT- flooding reported. Rochelle large tree branches 8-12 inches in diameter down around 3:32 pm CDT. DeKalb tree damage large limb down on the NIU campus at 4:20 pm CDT. Arlington Heights rainfall 1.08 inches in 50 minutes through 6:20 pm CDT.
Rockford’s Pilgrim Baptist Church celebrates 105th anniversary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People came out for a special anniversary in Rockford on Sunday. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave., celebrated their 105th year. Reverend Dr. Jonathon Williams, pastor at Pilgrim Baptist, has been in the City of Rockford since last October. He has been amazed by the growth he has seen in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
WIFR
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning. The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Minor Flooding In Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
100fmrockford.com
New Gymnastic Academy of Rockford owner envisions growth, inclusion
ROCKFORD — Katelynn Landis initially saw her first job at Gymnastic Academy of Rockford as a summer stop on her route to become a teacher. Now, four years later, she’s taken the helm of the organization and will be in charge of carrying on its legacy of producing champion gymnasts.
100fmrockford.com
Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0