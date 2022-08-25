ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97ZOK

A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
ILLINOIS STATE
100fmrockford.com

Evolve Dance Co. moves into new space at Edgebrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Evolve Dance Co. celebrated the start of a new chapter on Saturday as it showed off its new space inside Edgebrook Shops. The dance company has taken residence at 1643 N. Alpine Road after spending 17 years at Brynwood Square along Mulford Road. “There’s been a lot...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area. Evolve, a dance studio now...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gets muddy for some weekend fun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Participants in a Rockford event spent their Saturday getting dirty in the mud. The Tough Mudder Chicago was in Rockford on the grounds of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The two main events included a giant wall climb and electric shock mud obstacle course. Participants showed off their skills while sharing […]
ROCKFORD, IL
msn.com

Cats available for adoption in Rockford

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
ROCKFORD, IL
msn.com

CherryVale Mall trampoline park to close

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) - Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has announced this will be the final weekend of operation for its trampoline park at CherryVale Mall. GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center, at 1949 S. Bell School Road, announced it will close permanently on Sunday, August 28th. “It is...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

The latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center

DeKalb Heavy rainfall 3.30 inches through 5:30 pm CDT- flooding reported. Rochelle large tree branches 8-12 inches in diameter down around 3:32 pm CDT. DeKalb tree damage large limb down on the NIU campus at 4:20 pm CDT. Arlington Heights rainfall 1.08 inches in 50 minutes through 6:20 pm CDT.
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning. The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Minor Flooding In Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
100fmrockford.com

New Gymnastic Academy of Rockford owner envisions growth, inclusion

ROCKFORD — Katelynn Landis initially saw her first job at Gymnastic Academy of Rockford as a summer stop on her route to become a teacher. Now, four years later, she’s taken the helm of the organization and will be in charge of carrying on its legacy of producing champion gymnasts.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
ROCKFORD, IL
