Resident Evil - Cancelled by Netflix

Netflix has opted not to order a second season of Resident Evil, its action horror series loosely based on the popular video game franchise. The news comes a month and a half after the series’ July 14 release.
Orphan Black: Echoes - Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia Join Cast

Hot newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) are set as leads opposite Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming offshoot series set in the world of Orphan Black, which is slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets.
House of the Dragon - The Heirs of the Dragon - Review: Fire & Blood & Wigs

It's no surprise that Game of Thrones' long awaited prequel is taking the world by storm, breaking viewership records for HBO and Sky, securing a season renewal after just one episode, and dominating social media again. House of the Dragon promises to be on par with the first few seasons of GoT, so it's hard not to get excited about must-watch Sunday night television again.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Chicago Med Season 8 - Sasha Roiz And Lilah Richcreek Estrada Join Cast

Sasha Roiz (Grimm, Caprica) and Lilah Richcreek Estrada (The Wonder Years, Grace and Frankie) have joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med as recurring guest stars, Deadline has learned. Season 8 premieres on September 21 at 8 p.m. followed by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Roiz is set to...
Bupkis - Joe Pesci Joins Cast

In a return to acting — and television — Oscar winner Joe Pesci will star opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Bupkis, Peacock’s upcoming half-hour live-action comedy that tells a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson‘s life. The high-profile casting completes Davidson’s on-screen family, with Pesci...
The Sandman - Dream a Little Dream of Me - Review

The Sandman “Dream a Little Dream of Me” was written by Jim Campolongo (Station 19, The Gifted, The Blacklist, and White Collar) and was directed by Jamie Childs. Like the first two episodes, this one is also grounded in beautiful visual, terrific acting, and superb source material. Like episode two, this episode deviates in very interesting ways from the source material.
