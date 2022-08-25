ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
Bridgeport, West Virginia's Rachel Morgan appointed as Forest Festival princess

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Rachel Alice Morgan will serve as a Princess to the Royal Court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke. Morgan was appointed by Mountain State Forest Festival Director General Robbie Morris and is the daughter of Timothy and Shawn Morgan of Bridgeport. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Jim Comer of Apple Grove and Sue Morgan and the late Rev. Sterling Morgan of Lewisburg. She has one brother, Luke Morgan.
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
Calendar of events for Sunday

William Marconi Lodge 1140 Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy annual picnic, noon, Maple Shelter, Nutter Fort. Bring dessert to be shared. All else provided. Call Becky Sprout with questions.
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — KMH Holdings LLC to John M. Cardinalli, parcels in Clark District, $50,000.
Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Lucas Bart, 29, Clarksburg, to Shallon Sharee Watson, 26, Clarksburg.
Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
North Marion girls soccer blanks Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion Huskies entered Saturday’s contest at Keyser unbeaten and unscored upon after first blanking Berkeley Springs 12-0 to start the season. Keyser, by contrast, entered Saturday’s home contest winless and scoreless after losing to Hampshire 3-0.
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
