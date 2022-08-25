Read full article on original website
One Illinois BBQ Joint Hopes to Take Over Old Der Rathskeller Building in Rockford
When it comes to great places to get BBQ in the 815 area, Little Nick's BBQ on Aubrun Street is usually at the top of most people's list. Not only does Little Nick's serve up some awesome food and meat dishes, but they have awards to prove how awesome they are too...
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area. Evolve, a dance studio now...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
CherryVale Mall trampoline park to close
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) - Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has announced this will be the final weekend of operation for its trampoline park at CherryVale Mall. GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center, at 1949 S. Bell School Road, announced it will close permanently on Sunday, August 28th. “It is...
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
The latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center
DeKalb Heavy rainfall 3.30 inches through 5:30 pm CDT- flooding reported. Rochelle large tree branches 8-12 inches in diameter down around 3:32 pm CDT. DeKalb tree damage large limb down on the NIU campus at 4:20 pm CDT. Arlington Heights rainfall 1.08 inches in 50 minutes through 6:20 pm CDT.
Rockford’s Pilgrim Baptist Church celebrates 105th anniversary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People came out for a special anniversary in Rockford on Sunday. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave., celebrated their 105th year. Reverend Dr. Jonathon Williams, pastor at Pilgrim Baptist, has been in the City of Rockford since last October. He has been amazed by the growth he has seen in […]
Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
Scared Deer Rescued from Illinois Window Well by Firefighters
When wild deer find themselves in the middle of a neighborhood, sometimes bad things happen. In this case, it was all's well that ends well for a fawn who found herself stuck in the window well of a home in Illinois until firefighters came to her rescue. I saw this...
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning. The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
Rockford Scanner™: Minor Flooding In Winnebago County
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
New Gymnastic Academy of Rockford owner envisions growth, inclusion
ROCKFORD — Katelynn Landis initially saw her first job at Gymnastic Academy of Rockford as a summer stop on her route to become a teacher. Now, four years later, she’s taken the helm of the organization and will be in charge of carrying on its legacy of producing champion gymnasts.
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
Morkes Chocolates: A staple in Palatine since 1967
Rhonda Dehn, the owner of Morkes Chocolates in Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their history of candy making for over 100 years, and how they have full line of hand dipped and enrobed chocolates plus hundreds of molded items for all occasions. Follow...
Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
Rockford group holds back to school bash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Saturday was the last Saturday before school starts for Rockford Public Schools 205, so kids and families went out for a back to school bash to get prepared. The event was held by Comprehensive Community Solutions in Rockford. There was free food, school supplies, hair cuts, clothing and other resources. […]
