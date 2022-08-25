Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Says Vince McMahon’s Retirement Is ‘Hard To Believe’
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H taking over as the head of creative in WWE. Here are highlights:. On Vince McMahon retiring: “It was just hard to believe. I think along with...
Matt Hardy Enjoyed Kenny Omega’s Return, Lashes Out At Critics of Omega and the Young Bucks
In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the return of Kenny Omega and took shots at those who don’t like Omega and the Young Bucks. Here are highlights:. On Kenny Omega’s return: “I enjoyed it. I...
Eddie Kingston Again Takes Responsibility For Suspension, Criticizes Disco Inferno For Body Shaming
Eddie Kingston has been active on Twitter in the wake of recent news that he was suspended from AEW. As noted, the story was that Sammy Guevara made a mention of Kingston’s weight during a promo that was never aired. Kingston took exception and then piefaced Guevara, which led to him being suspended. He later admitted that he was at fault and was unprofessional. He took to Twitter to offer his final thoughts on the matter.
Aron Stevens on Being Criticized for His Comedy Wrestling Work
– Aron Stevens recently spoke to Gary Horne for NWA Extra at the recent TV tapings. Stevens discussed the current state of pro wrestling training, being criticized for his comedy work in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Aron Stevens on how aspiring wrestling are learning from...
Booker T on Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW, How He Predicted It Was ‘Inevitable’
– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed the backstage drama that’s rumored to be happening right now in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Booker T on rumored animosity in AEW with CM Punk and others backstage: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
La Rebellion Takes NWA Tag Team Championships Despite Opponent Replacements
La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Project
It was reported last month that Netflix had dropped plans for a Vince McMahon docuseries after a scandal that eventually led to McMahon retiring from WWE. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case and Netflix is moving forward with the project. WWE will be cooperating with the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Chris Smith. Smith was responsible for the docuseries Tiger King and Fyre.
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s Advertised Asuka vs. Iyo Sky Match, Asuka Plays Falls Guys, Playlist of Johnny Gargano’s Best Moments
– As noted, a singles match featuring Asuka vs. Iyo Sky is being advertised for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Springfield, Massachusetts. If the match goes forward as scheduled, it would be the first ever one-on-one match between the two wrestlers (h/t PWInsider). – Speaking...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
Details On AEW Interest In Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return
As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on Monday’s episode of RAW after nine months as a free agent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Gargano going to WWE and how close he was to signing with AEW. According to the report, Gargano “strongly considered”...
