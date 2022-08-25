ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Roman Reigns Says Vince McMahon’s Retirement Is ‘Hard To Believe’

In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H taking over as the head of creative in WWE. Here are highlights:. On Vince McMahon retiring: “It was just hard to believe. I think along with...
411mania.com

Eddie Kingston Again Takes Responsibility For Suspension, Criticizes Disco Inferno For Body Shaming

Eddie Kingston has been active on Twitter in the wake of recent news that he was suspended from AEW. As noted, the story was that Sammy Guevara made a mention of Kingston’s weight during a promo that was never aired. Kingston took exception and then piefaced Guevara, which led to him being suspended. He later admitted that he was at fault and was unprofessional. He took to Twitter to offer his final thoughts on the matter.
411mania.com

Aron Stevens on Being Criticized for His Comedy Wrestling Work

– Aron Stevens recently spoke to Gary Horne for NWA Extra at the recent TV tapings. Stevens discussed the current state of pro wrestling training, being criticized for his comedy work in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Aron Stevens on how aspiring wrestling are learning from...
Eddie Kingston
411mania.com

Booker T on Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW, How He Predicted It Was ‘Inevitable’

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed the backstage drama that’s rumored to be happening right now in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Booker T on rumored animosity in AEW with CM Punk and others backstage: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
411mania.com

Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411mania.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down

AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
411mania.com

Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE

– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com

La Rebellion Takes NWA Tag Team Championships Despite Opponent Replacements

La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
411mania.com

Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Project

It was reported last month that Netflix had dropped plans for a Vince McMahon docuseries after a scandal that eventually led to McMahon retiring from WWE. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case and Netflix is moving forward with the project. WWE will be cooperating with the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Chris Smith. Smith was responsible for the docuseries Tiger King and Fyre.
411mania.com

Details On AEW Interest In Johnny Gargano Prior To WWE Return

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano made his WWE return on Monday’s episode of RAW after nine months as a free agent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Gargano going to WWE and how close he was to signing with AEW. According to the report, Gargano “strongly considered”...
