ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's airport braces for busy Labor Day weekend

The unofficial end to summer is another busy travel weekend, and already Austin's airport and AAA are warning travelers to be prepared. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) urges travelers who don’t have Clear or TSA PreCheck to get there two and a half hours before departure. After what has been...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long Fully Infested with Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Samsung hiring for semiconductor site in Taylor at WilCo Expo Center job fair

TAYLOR, Texas — Hiring for positions at Samsung's newest $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas has begun while construction is in full swing!. Samsung is hosting a job fair at the Williamson County Expo Center, located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TAYLOR, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Trevor Scott
CBS Austin

Combination of rain and drought puts extra stress on Austin roads

AUSTIN, Texas — The combination of drought followed by heavy rain is stressing Austin roads. Cracks and potholes are the most common problems and city roads could see more of them with a week of rain in the forecast. “We could see additional potholes and cracking, but that’s what...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Southside#Rejoice#Vegan#Juices#Food Drink
CBS Austin

One dead after auto-pedestrian crash on SB I-35 at Cesar Chavez, all lanes reopened

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday off Interstate 35 near downtown Austin. The crash caused significant traffic delays. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 5:23 a.m. reporting a crash involving a pedestrian in the 30th block of North I-35 in the southbound lanes at East Cesar Chavez.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck

Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash

A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Austin

Police seek help identifying NE Austin robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a Northeast Austin Little Caesar’s last month. It happened Thursday, July 28, at the pizza restaurant located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard, near the Hwy 198 & I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says between 10-10:30...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy