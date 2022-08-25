Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Related
CBS Austin
'This is what makes Austin weird' Lucy in Disguise stops rentals, purchase only
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds says it’s time for them to hang up their hats. They announced this is their final year in business and starting Wednesday they’re no longer offering costume rentals, only purchases. "It’s just very weird, to me this is just what makes Austin weird,"...
CBS Austin
Watch an Austin native's directorial debut at the Lake Travis Film Festival
Following a man going on the run of a lifetime for a worthy cause, the documentary "Delivering Hope," will screen at the upcoming Lake Travis Film Festival. Director, Jordan Orsak, joins Chelsey Khan this morning to share more about this inspiring story and how you can see the film. Lake...
CBS Austin
Medical Minute: Treating a common medical condition using Acoustic Wave Therapy technology
9/1/22 — Valley Side Medical Clinic uses a revolutionary technology called Acoustic Wave Therapy. Andrew Rinehart explains how it works and why Texans no longer need to rely on pills or surgery to treat E-D. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
Parvo positive puppies left in box outside Central Texas animal shelter causes shutdown
GIDDINGS, Texas — An animal shelter in Giddings is closed for a week after finding out a handful of puppies they recently took in are sick with parvo, a highly contagious viral disease. A box of puppies was left outside the Lehman Animal Shelter in Giddings two weeks ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Austin's airport braces for busy Labor Day weekend
The unofficial end to summer is another busy travel weekend, and already Austin's airport and AAA are warning travelers to be prepared. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) urges travelers who don’t have Clear or TSA PreCheck to get there two and a half hours before departure. After what has been...
CBS Austin
Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long Fully Infested with Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
CBS Austin
Acoustic Wave Therapy offers men an alternative to pills, surgery, or injections
Texans dealing with E.D., now there's a form of therapy that treats this common medical condition by going to the root of the cause. In today's Medical Minute, Andrew Rinehart joins us from Valley Side Medical Clinic to explain more about Acoustic Wave Therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Samsung hiring for semiconductor site in Taylor at WilCo Expo Center job fair
TAYLOR, Texas — Hiring for positions at Samsung's newest $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas has begun while construction is in full swing!. Samsung is hosting a job fair at the Williamson County Expo Center, located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
Combination of rain and drought puts extra stress on Austin roads
AUSTIN, Texas — The combination of drought followed by heavy rain is stressing Austin roads. Cracks and potholes are the most common problems and city roads could see more of them with a week of rain in the forecast. “We could see additional potholes and cracking, but that’s what...
CBS Austin
Austin voters banned the homeless from camping in public spaces. Housing not fast enough
AUSTIN, Texas — This story was edited for length - Austin voters banned the homeless from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East...
CBS Austin
SWAT called out to Round Rock home after report of burglary in progress
The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team was called out to a home burglary that was allegedly in progress Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle, in a neighborhood south of Forest Creek Drive. Round Rock PD said once officers entered the...
CBS Austin
Lucky New Braunfels resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky resident in New Braunfels has claimed the $2 million scratch ticket prize. According to Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels, Texas. The resident chose to remain anonymous. This was the second of four top prizes worth $2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Austin Ed Fund presents checks totaling $300K to 2022 Teacher Grant Program recipients
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Ed Fund, Austin ISD's nonprofit public education foundation, visited dozens of campuses to present checks to recipients of its 2022 Teacher Grant Program on Wednesday. On August 18, Austin Ed Fund announced it would be awarding 52 projects across the district totaling $300,000. The Teacher...
CBS Austin
One dead after auto-pedestrian crash on SB I-35 at Cesar Chavez, all lanes reopened
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday off Interstate 35 near downtown Austin. The crash caused significant traffic delays. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 5:23 a.m. reporting a crash involving a pedestrian in the 30th block of North I-35 in the southbound lanes at East Cesar Chavez.
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck
Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
CBS Austin
Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash
A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Man out on bond for 2019 murder accused of shooting person's foot in NW Austin
Police say a man out on a personal recognizance bond for a 2019 murder is now accused of shooting someone in the foot Tuesday night in Northwest Austin. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wood Hollow Drive, near the intersection with Far West Boulevard.
CBS Austin
Travis County man loses vision from cataracts, uses his story to help others
Ascension Seton Medical Center says cataracts affect 95 million people worldwide. A Travis County man now falls into that category after losing his vision. CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard reports he’s using his medical journey to remind others of the dangers of not protecting your eyes from UV rays.
CBS Austin
Austin one step closer to getting a trauma recovery center after city approves funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to put $1 million worth of funding towards a new trauma recovery center in Austin. This center will benefit any person who is a victim of a violent crime and their family. A trauma recovery center, a crucial resource to...
CBS Austin
Police seek help identifying NE Austin robbery suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a Northeast Austin Little Caesar’s last month. It happened Thursday, July 28, at the pizza restaurant located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard, near the Hwy 198 & I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says between 10-10:30...
Comments / 0