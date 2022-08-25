ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!

It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!

We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tunnel Vision: Live Music + Art by local Austin teens

This weekend you have a chance to support a very cool local initiative shining a spotlight on the talented teens of ATX!. Tunnel Vision: Live Music + Art by local Austin teens is an event series that helps showcase the incredible and unique talents of local youth. and it was all started by a local high school senior Elise Ponder.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Roy Lozano Ballet Folklorico 40th anniversary show cut short due to weather

Roy Lozano's Ballet Folklorico de Texas has cancelled the rest of its 40th anniversary show Saturday night due to inclement weather. The free performance by Austin's premier company of Mexican folk dance began at 7 p.m. at Zilker Hillside Theater and was already underway with performances by the school of dance, alumni and professional company when city crews spotted lightning.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Missing 85-year-old woman last seen yesterday in North Austin, has been found

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE----- The Austin Police Department says, Mrs.Godwin has been found safe. ORIGINAL ------------- The Austin Police Department says a missing 85-year-old woman was last seen Saturday afternoon in North Austin. APD is asking the community for help to locate Geraldine Godwin, who was last seen at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

aGLIFF: Black As U R

Black As U R premieres tonight at aGLIFF Prism 35, Austin's oldest film festival. This is one film that should be on your radar. On May 25, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated Floyd as bystanders pleaded with him to relent. Protests immediately erupted and the city of Minneapolis went up in flames, as the murder sparked a firestorm of national and international protest.
AUSTIN, TX

