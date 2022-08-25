ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Grant will help widen road near Springfield Underground, pave way for new development

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPm9M_0hV9ETto00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $1.5 million grant from the federal government will help pay for street and infrastructure improvements on LeCompte Road and Division Street, near the Springfield Underground.

The Springfield Underground is a 3.5 million square foot industrial complex that contains warehouse and storage space. It is mostly utilized by food companies, but stores a variety of items. The entire facility is underground and contains about 3.5 miles of roadway.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE UNDERGROUND: The Springfield Underground: what exactly is down there

The need for change near Springfield Underground

“LeCompte Road serves as one of the main thoroughfares for the industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing land uses east of US 65,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure in a news release. “The roadway is not currently designed to accommodate the volume of truck traffic that exists on it today, nor expected to accommodate in the future.”

“One item holding the area back from being developed is the lack of appropriate infrastructure to support it,” McClure said. “In order to stimulate economic development in the area, improvements to LeCompte Road are necessary.”

The grant will help pay to widen LeCompte Road to three lanes near the Springfield Underground, which will allow for more trucks to drive in and out of the facility. LeCompte and Division Street will see improvements under the plan as well, which include new turn lanes on Division Street.

Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill

Where the money is coming from

The $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will match a $1.6 million investment from the city. That money is coming from Springfield’s 1/8-cent transportation sales tax and the Erlen Group, which formerly did business at the Springfield Underground.

The City of Springfield said the project will create 94 jobs and will generate $28 million in private investment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Branson moves forward with plans to convert theater into public safety complex

The City of Branson is moving forward with plans to turn a large theater building into a public safety complex. The Branson Board of Aldermen this week voted unanimously to approve a resolution to continue with the purchase of the old White House Theater on Gretna Rd. The space will be used for a new Branson police headquarters.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
GALENA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mcclure
933kwto.com

Body Found Near Creek In Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Branson. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the crash along State Highway 165 near Table Rock Dam. Police say one person died in the crash. Two others suffered injuries. Officers believe the crash happened because of speeding. Police have...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Division Street
KOLR10 News

LOTO businesses benefit from Shootout as summer comes to close

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People from all over are heading to the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend to watch the Shootout. The event, featuring high-speed boat races, is something people wait for every year. For local business owners, they said it brings in much-needed revenue as summer is coming to a close. “Shootout and Bikefest, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Laclede Record

School Board seeks to fill vacancy

The Lebanon R-3 School Board has declared a vacancy on the Board, created by the resignation of Board member Jason Riggs. The action was taken at a special school board meeting Wednesday. Jason Riggs has served on the Board since 2006, including three years as Board President and five years as Vice President. Riggs served on the board during the opening of Lebanon Middle School and the passage of the Proposition Lebanon Schools tax issue. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy