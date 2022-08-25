ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Evening Update: Line of storms continue to weaken

Thankfully, the severe threat is quickly diminishing. Storms are weakening as they move closer to the lakefront. The lightning cores continue to go down which is a good sign. Scattered rain will likely linger for another hour or so. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Updated: Sunday, August 28th 4:30 pm:. A line of strong...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Strong storms sweep across the state this evening

The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin 'Yacht Blast for Kids' fundraiser

MILWAUKEE - Setting sail to help make wishes come true, Make-a-Wish children and their families got to ride on a yacht on Lake Michigan Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of the "Yacht Blast for Kids" fundraiser. Afterward, there was a party on shore filled with fun, food and raffles. Generous...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The warning have been canceled. Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Mexican Fiesta closed the gates to the fest because of the weather. Festivities will resume as weather allows, the fest said. The watch is in...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

How These Falcons Came Back From the Brink of Extinction in Wisconsin

The birds inside the beige pet carrier are quiet until the door opens. With a gloved hand, Greg Septon reaches inside and pulls out a bewildered peregrine falcon chick just about three weeks old. It resembles a giant cotton ball, coated in all-white fluff, with cartoonishly long feet and a beak too big for its head.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday.  The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions.  “It’s a huge deal,” said Christopher Kolakowski, the Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum....
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
OOSTBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE

