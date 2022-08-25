Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Evening Update: Line of storms continue to weaken
Thankfully, the severe threat is quickly diminishing. Storms are weakening as they move closer to the lakefront. The lightning cores continue to go down which is a good sign. Scattered rain will likely linger for another hour or so. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Updated: Sunday, August 28th 4:30 pm:. A line of strong...
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show. Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines. “We have dealers from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin 'Yacht Blast for Kids' fundraiser
MILWAUKEE - Setting sail to help make wishes come true, Make-a-Wish children and their families got to ride on a yacht on Lake Michigan Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of the "Yacht Blast for Kids" fundraiser. Afterward, there was a party on shore filled with fun, food and raffles. Generous...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISN
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin. The warning have been canceled. Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Mexican Fiesta closed the gates to the fest because of the weather. Festivities will resume as weather allows, the fest said. The watch is in...
milwaukeemag.com
How These Falcons Came Back From the Brink of Extinction in Wisconsin
The birds inside the beige pet carrier are quiet until the door opens. With a gloved hand, Greg Septon reaches inside and pulls out a bewildered peregrine falcon chick just about three weeks old. It resembles a giant cotton ball, coated in all-white fluff, with cartoonishly long feet and a beak too big for its head.
CBS 58
Outage at major Indiana oil refinery has slight impact on Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An outage at a major oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana is threatening fuel supply in the Midwest. An electrical fire caused the BP refinery to shut down last week. The facility is the largest in the Midwest and one of the top ten in the United...
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a huge deal,” said Christopher Kolakowski, the Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum....
agupdate.com
Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin
There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Masters Gallery...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
