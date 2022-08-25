NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. According to police, an unidentified man walked up to a parked car on Morris Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. and started shooting. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition. One of the victims tried to drive away, but crashed. Police said they are searching for a man who was wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 30s.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO