21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Police: 1 arrested in Milford robbery; 2nd suspect at large
Police say one person was arrested in connection to a robbery in Milford on Saturday, but a second suspect is still at large. Milford police say 18-year-old Niza Clark, of Stratford, was arrested by Bridgeport police around 10 p.m. Saturday. Clark and another suspect are accused of holding a man...
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School
2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
Police: Man Abducted Ansonia Mother & Baby
ANSONIA — A 23-year-old man was charged with violating a protective order and second-degree breach of peace after allegedly forcing a woman and their baby into his car Saturday. The suspect, Joshua Lopez, is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday (Aug. 29). A woman called police...
Bridgeport News: Person Shot Overnight
#Bridgeport CT– On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:35 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation (2 rounds) within the 100 block of Ogden Street. A few minutes later Bridgeport Hospital staff reported a person arrived at their Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, identified as a 35-year-old Bridgeport man, is reported to have been grazed in the neck by gunfire while seated in a parked vehicle located on Ogden Street. The gunshot wound is reported to be non-life-threatening and the victim is listed in stable condition.
Ansonia PD: Woman, 6-month-old girl found safe following abduction
The Ansonia Police Department says a 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl have been found safe after being abducted by the girls' father Saturday.
Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield
The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene. The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d. According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the...
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
Bridgeport News: Crashes Keeping First Responders Busy
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man grazed by bullet in Bridgeport Saturday, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday night in Bridgeport, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter alert of two rounds fired within the 100 block of Ogden Street soon after 10:30 p.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email. “A...
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-08-28@5:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders on scene at Holroyd Street for a two car crash.
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
Woman shot in head in Bronx, police searching for suspect
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. According to police, an unidentified man walked up to a parked car on Morris Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. and started shooting. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition. One of the victims tried to drive away, but crashed. Police said they are searching for a man who was wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 30s.
Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door
NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
Robbery suspect captured, one still sought: Milford police
MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department found one of two suspects accused of a robbery that occurred at the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. Niza Clark, 18 of Stratford was was arrested after a motor vehicle stop in Bridgeport. Police are still looking for the second suspect.
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
I-84 in West Hartford Reopens After Motorcycle Crash
A stretch of I-84 is flowing smoothly once again. According to the state Department of Transformation, a motorcycle crash had shut down part of I-84 East in West Hartford Saturday evening. It happened around 6:15 near Exit 33. Authorities haven't said whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash...
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
