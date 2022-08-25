Read full article on original website
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose
Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
Rice football coach Mike Bloomgren says USC won't know to expect from their healthy roster
The Rice Owls will open their 2022 college football season with a road game against one of the nation’s most talked about teams, the No. 14 ranked USC Trojans. During a press conference Tuesday, Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren was asked if USC knows what to expect with their full team being healthy.
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal
Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue
If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Pitt's pick six completes rally to win Backyard Brawl 38-31
PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback M.J. Devonshire's 56-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:58 to go helped No. 17 Pitt overcome a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and survive West Virginia 38-31 Thursday night in a riveting return of the Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers had a 31-24 lead late in...
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Everything Scott Frost said in his Tuesday press conference
Nebraska football returned home from Dublin, arriving back in Nebraska just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The Huskers don’t have the luxury of easing back into game prep, with North Dakota and the home opener looming later this week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media on...
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
What They’re Saying: Boise State head coach Andy Avalos on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State is set to open its 2022 season on Saturday when it hosts Boise...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Everything James Franklin said after Penn State's comeback win at Purdue
Penn State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 1-0 record Thursday night thanks to late heroics from quarterback Sean Clifford, who gained redemption for an earlier pick-six and an underwhelming span of second-half play. His 10-yard toss to running back Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining gave him five total touchdowns against Purdue, and timely defensive plays helped secure a 35-31 victory.
