ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'

Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose

Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Isaiah Williams
247Sports

What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal

Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue

If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#American Football#College Football#121st#Orange
247Sports

Pitt's pick six completes rally to win Backyard Brawl 38-31

PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback M.J. Devonshire's 56-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:58 to go helped No. 17 Pitt overcome a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter and survive West Virginia 38-31 Thursday night in a riveting return of the Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers had a 31-24 lead late in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Everything James Franklin said after Penn State's comeback win at Purdue

Penn State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 1-0 record Thursday night thanks to late heroics from quarterback Sean Clifford, who gained redemption for an earlier pick-six and an underwhelming span of second-half play. His 10-yard toss to running back Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining gave him five total touchdowns against Purdue, and timely defensive plays helped secure a 35-31 victory.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy